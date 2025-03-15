Three Clinton residents are in serious condition after a two vehicle accident Saturday night on Faison Hwy, just outside of Clinton.

Friday night at 8:52 p.m. Troopers responded to a head on collision on Faison Hwy, near the Horticultural Crops Research Station, just outside of Clinton. Trooper Isaac Jaimes responded to a 2025 Kia SUV, operated by Brianca Monei Faison, 34, with a 6-year-old child, both of Clinton, NC traveling towards Clinton, struck a a 2003 Buick passenger car, operated by 17 year old. All three occupants were transported to Wake Medical Center, Raleigh, with serious injuries.

