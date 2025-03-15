Utility workers accidentally hit line Wednesday afternoon

Clinton Fire Department and Sampson County EMS were on the scene of a gas leak Wednesday afternoon on Stewart Avenue after contracted utility workers for Duke Energy accidentall struck a gas line.

CLINTON — A gas leak at the 800 block of Stewart Avenue Wednesday afternoon caused a minor scare as Clinton Fire Department diverted traffic in the area.

According to local officials, utility workers with Carolina Power doing maintenance on Stewart Avenue accidentally hit a gas line, closing down the street North of Woodrow Street.

“Carolina Power accidentally hit the gas line,” said Clinton Fire Chief Hagan Thornton. “Piedmont responded and repaired the gas line and we stood by in the event something happened, along with EMS.”

The damaged line was repaired and the scene was cleared by 5:51 p.m. Wednesday. There were no reports of any injuries.