This is the site on 12606 Garland Hwy in Garland, where the new DG Market is open for business. A grand opening celebration is set for this Saturday, March 15, at 8 a.m.

Dollar General recently opened a new DG Market in Garland.

”Dollar General is excited to announce its new DG Market, at 12606 Garland Hwy in Garland, is now open!” a press release from DG said.

The DG Market, as opposed to one of the Dollar General stores, features an expanded selection, according to the release. Fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as signature brands and products commonly found at Dollar General will be in stock.

To further drum up excitement, DG plans to hold a grand opening event, set for this Saturday, March 15, at 8 a.m. The company is including $10 complimentary gift cards to the first 50 adult customers and DG tote bags to the first 100 customers.

“We are excited to provide Garland residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our new location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

Simonsen wasn’t the only one to express excitement as Garland leadership, who approved the build of the store back in October, we’re also overjoyed.

“I just think it’s a blessing to the town,” Mayor Austin Brown said. “I think it’ll do good for our economy and it’ll help our town grow. In all, it’ll just be a positive note for the town of Garland, it’s been a long time coming. We need new businesses, to meet and attract other new businesses and new people to the town. I think Dollar General will help us achieve that. So I’m excited and looking forward to it being here.”

“We’re always excited whenever a new business is coming to town,” Mayor Pro Tem Ralph Smith said. “I wish them well, and with construction finished, I hope everything works out for them and am glad to have them as our newest business opening in the town of Garland.”

With new business always comes new employment opportunities, and DG said it plans to bring in potentially over a dozen new positions to town.

“Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Garland community as the store is expected to employ approximately 10-15 people, depending on the individual needs of the store,” DG stated in its release. “Individuals interested in joining the DG team may review available positions and apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.”

Accompanying the new jobs, DG brings along its literacy support efforts, which give libraries, schools and local nonprofits near the location access to grant opportunities.

“DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation,” the company release stated. “The addition of the Garland store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

“Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $254 million in grants, helping more than 21.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.”

The opening of Garland’s DG Market marks the second straight year of new DG Market location coming to Sampson County following the opening of Autryville’s DG Market in February of 2024. For those in the Garland area, the doors for the new store front are open Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of our new Garland store provides positive economic growth for the community through the creation of new jobs and career growth opportunities; increased accessibility to affordable products; the generation of tax revenue and access to Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants,” Simonsen said. “We strive to provide a pleasant shopping experience to customers and looking forward to being a strong business partner and good neighbor.”

