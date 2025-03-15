Residence on Hood Lane a total loss Wednesday afternoon

Firefighters search through the debris of the home in the aftermath of the fire.

Chase Grantham, Salemburg Fire Department, kneels to rest after fighting the fire Wednesday afternoon at 315 Hood Lane.

A residential fire on Hood Lane, just southeast of Roseboro, was a total loss Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, a call came in of a mobile home on fire just off of Big Piney Grove Road. By the time fire crews arrived, the structure was fully engulfed in flames, according to Clinton Fire Chief Hagan Thornton.

Hagan arrived on the scene first to “what appeared to be single wide that had been added on to 0n the front and back was fully involved when we arrived,” explained Thornton. “Taylor’s Bridge arrived first, pulled two lines. Entry was made by fire departments from Taylor’s Bridge, Clinton and Salemburg.”

The structure was searched completely, and Thornton said, “All searches came up negative for occupants.”

Two individuals were transported to the hospital with minor injuries but were released Wednesday evening, according to fire officials.

At this time, no charges are pending. “It was just an accident,” added Thornton, who also noted that the possible cause of the fire was due to a heat lamp; however, the investigation is still underway.

By 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the scene was wrapped up and deemed safe to leave. In total, seven different fire departments responded to the call, including Taylor’s Bridge, Clinton, Salemburg, Garland, Autryville, Halls and Herring.