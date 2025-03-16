NEWTON GROVE —The path for new business to enter Newton Grove was laid out by town officials, who approved a rezoning request to turn former residential area into business.

The topic was covered by the town board during a public hearing at its monthly meeting earlier this week. The request proposal was presented by Planning Director Paul Embler, of the city of Smithfield, who has assisted in past rezoning projects for the town.

“This is a legislative decision by the board, which means you do not have to have sworn testimony at the hearing,” Embler said. “It is not quasi-judicial, therefore, you don’t have to have that. Basically, the rezoning has got to stand on two legs, one being the adjacent zoning and the land use that’s adjacent to the property, as well as the comprehensive plan. But again, it is strictly a decision that can be made legislatively and not for the fact and finding, should you chose to approve it.”

Embler began to detail the points of the request, which was for property just over seven acres near Mount Olive Highway.

“So going from that point, I’d like to say that this is a rezoning of 2501, the applicant is Carson McCullen and the owner of the property is Sherry House,” he said. “As a general description, the project area is 7.5 acres, and it’s located on Mount Olive Highway. It is currently zoned R-20 (residential) and the request to rezone is to thoroughfare commercial.”

As he proceeded, Embler said the request had already gone before the town’s planning board, who recommended town board approval.

“The adjacent zoning and land uses are to the north, that is residential, which is R-20,” he explained. “To the south is industrial, which is Hog Slat. To the east, there is thoroughfare business already in the form of a barber shop that’s been there for several years. On the west, is also R-20, there’s about two parcels there, and then there’s a series of three parcels that are zoned O & I (Office and Institutional), which are actually being used as residential property.”

Embler briefly discussed the land use plan, highlighting that the current rezoning request was cleared under the town’s guidelines.

“The request is consistent with the comprehensive land use plan, because it does address the possibility of thoroughfare and commercial within the highway corridors of the major entry points in the town,” he said. “The physical characteristics of the neighborhood already has thoroughfare business and industrial in the neighborhood.”

He also addressed staff comments on the request.

“Staff recommends approval of the condition that land uses being in accordance with the town of Newton Grove’s zoning ordinance,” Embler said. “It is the planning board’s recommendation, after it voted to adopt the case number RZ-2501, to rezone the two parcels into thoroughfare business by unanimous vote; that the Board of Commissioners shall consider the recommendations of the staff and the planning board proposed request.”

Mayor Craig Warren opened up the room for questions following Embler’s presentation, to which none were posed.

“May I add one other thing I should have included in the front end,” Embler added. “The zoning must stand on its own, I know I said that, but it does it by, what is proposed as a use on the property allowable within the zoning district that you approve. And so, that becomes another issue that will have to come back to the board when there is a proposed use for the project and the actual site design, so you will see it again. But you’re just approving the rezoning tonight.”

The town board noted it was satisfied by what was presented and the motion was approved by unanimous vote.

