A vicious two-vehicle head-on collision this past Friday night sent three Clinton residents to the hospital with what authorities said were serious injuries.

According to reports from State Highway Patrol, at 8:52 p.m., March 14, an investigation by on-scene trooper, Isaac Jaimes, revealed that a 2025 Kia SUV, operated by Brianca Monei Faison, 34, along with her 6-year-old passenger, both of 749 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was traveling southwest on NC-403, eventually striking another vehicle.

Troopers stated that Faison crossed the center line, where she collided with a 2003 Buick passenger car, operated by Shamek McClellan, 17, of 48 Frank Lane, Clinton. McClellan was traveling northeast on NC-403 when the impact happened.

Jaimes report stated that Faison’s SUV came to rest in the middle of NC-403 while McClellan and the Buick came to rest in a field south of the roadway.

Reports further stated that the two-car motor vehicle crash took place near the Horticultural Crops Research Station, on NC-403, just 2.4 miles northeast of Clinton. All three occupants were transported afterward to Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, with serious injuries.

The Sampson Independent reached out to highway patrol for an update on the cause of the accident. “We have zero updates as of right now,” 1st Sgt. Kevin Pearson said Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, the three individuals remained hospitalized at Wake Med. Faison was listed in fair condition, while McClellan’s condition was listed as good. No information was available on the 6-year-old passenger.

