Get ready to raise your glasses — R&R Brewery Kitchen & Taproom is coming to Clinton very soon. The brewery is projected to open its doors sometime in late spring to early summer. Whether you’re a beer aficionado or you just want a place to relax and have a bite with your family, the buzz around Sampson County is that this new taproom should be on your list of places to visit.

Business owner Ryan Roberts, of Mount Olive, has recently spoken about the opening and the lengthy process of opening his second taproom. Roberts said he has always had an interest in becoming an entrepreneur. He stated that he worked in his family business for a while thus leading him to pursue his education. He has a bachelor’s from UNC Wilmington in business management and a master’s in business administration from NC State University. With his education, experience, and interpersonal skills, he has all the pieces in place to have a thriving business in Clinton.

Originally the building — located off Fayetteville Street — was a Ford dealership in the 1920s. The building holds a rich history, which Roberts said he wanted to honor. “I want it to have a rustic yet clean look,” he said. “I want to be able to incorporate the history of the original building into the Taproom.”

Roberts is still working on design plans but he’s already included pieces of that history. He’s even incorporated the car elevator used in the ’20s into the building.

The soon-to-be taproom has a lot to offer. The menu will include items such as flatbreads, pretzels, soups, salads, and more. And, Roberts said, it will be multi-functional, featuring a bar area, an area to sit down and eat, and an area that could be reserved for events such as “baby showers, retirement parties, and more.”

Not only will they offer a wide variety of food, but they also offer a variety of drinks. Some of the drinks offered will be locally sourced in Mount Olive, featuring beers such as a pickle beer from R&R Brewery. “There will be 10 draft lines for locally sourced products,” Roberts explained, including “three taps for macro beers, two taps for ciders, one tap for prosecco and three draft lines for sodas.”

With a loaded menu and a beautiful location in the heart of Clinton, the taproom is set to be a charming addition to downtown Clinton. Roberts emphasized the importance of listening to the community and what they needed. The taproom also hopes to host trivia nights, open mic nights and more. There might even be a “murder mystery event” at the Taproom, Roberts said. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick bite or planning a celebration with friends or family, R & R Brewery will surely be a new hotspot that blends history, community, and a great time.

Watch The Sampson Independent for more information on the brewery’s opening.

Staff writer Suryah Ethridge can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext 2590 or by email at sethridge@clintonnc.com.