Expired registration stop leads to drug discovery

A Clinton man found himself behind bars when a routine traffic stop for the suspect’s vehicle registration uncovered drug possession and an out-of-state warrant.

This past Saturday, March 15, at approximately 3:05 p.m., Clinton Police Department Sgt. Christian Simmons, arrested Daquan Brunson, 30, of 703 Kennedy St. in Clinton. Brunson faced charges for felony possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, no insurance and a suspended registration plate.

He was eventually booked, according to police reports, following a traffic stop on Elizabeth Street, which Simmons conducted after noticing Brunson had a suspended vehicle registration.

Police reports further stated that, during the stop, Simmons smelled the odor of marijuana coming from Brunson’s person, prompting him to bring in a K9, which also alerted to the vehicle containing narcotics. Simmons was then given probable cause to search Brunson’s vehicle, which uncovered he was carrying 55 grams of marijuana, according to police reports.

Brunson was also found to be entered in the police system as a wanted subject out of Bristol, Tennessee Police Department. He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under an $80,000 secured bond and a fugitive warrant.

