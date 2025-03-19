An 81-year-old Harrells resident, standing outside his vehicle on State Road 1007 was killed after being fatally struck following a two vehicle collision near Wildcat Road, just outside Harrells Tuesday night.

According to N.C. Highway Patrol reports, Oscar Lee Chestnutt was killed around 9:10 p.m. on Dr. Kerr Road near SR-1007 (Wildcat Road), just over seven miles south of Harrells.

Trooper M.E. Millen’s investigation showed that the incident occurred after Chestnutt’s truck became stuck in a sinkhole. A second vehicle, traveling southwest on SR-1105 struck the truck with the collision’s force causing one of the vehicles to strike Chestnutt.

Continue to check ClintonNC.com for updates and see Saturday’s edition of The Sampson Independent for the full story.