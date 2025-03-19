A 45-year-old Sampson County man will spend the next 17 years in prison after being sentenced today on charges that he possessed 30 kilograms of drugs and nine firearms, offenses he pleaded guilty to Nov. 7, 2024.

Antonio Tamoya Mondragon of 5576 Reedsford Road was sentenced in federal court Wednesday, information released by Daniel P. Bubar, acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III handed down the sentence.

Mondragon was among three people arrested in April 2023 when Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities seized 28 kilograms of cocaine, a kilo of fentanyl, several ounces of crystal meth and a number of firearms following an I-40 traffic stop and a subsequent investigation at a residence in Clinton.

Three people, including two Clinton residents, were arrested at that time on felony charges. Nearly $900,000 worth of drugs were seized, authorities said.

