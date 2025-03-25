Two Godwin-area residents were booked into the Sampson County Detention Center Friday night, both facing a weapons charge and one now being held under an ICE immigration detainer.

Lizbeth Camacho Macias, 31, of 93 Sneed Lane, Godwin, is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, along with second degree trespass. She is also being held on the immigration detainer, according to reports provided by Sampson Sheriff’s Capt. Marcus Smith.

While Smith said there was no information on why she was being detained, Macias would be held until federal investigators came to pick her up or the detainer sunseted.

“We don’t know why she is being detained. All we know is that when we put her name into the system at the time of her arrest, we were notified that she was to be held. It’s basically like a federal warrant,” Smith explained.

Also taken into custody at the time of Macias’ arrest was Fortino Pina-Casarrubias, 28, also of 93 Sneed Lane, Godwin. He was charged with felony possession of cocaine, discharging a weapon into an occupied property and conspiracy. He was jailed under a $30,000 secured bond.

Both arrests came after county deputies were called to Pine Oakes Lane to investigate a shots fired call. Sheriff’s reports show the caller noted that their residence had been hit by bullets.

Deputies, through investigation, were able to obtain a description of the vehicle suspects in the case were believed to have left the scene in, and began a search of the area.

Witnesses, reports note, described the vehicle as a grey or silver hatchback.

A vehicle matching that description was spotted near Midway Elementary School Road, with officers pulling the car over for a traffic stop. Macias and Pina-Casarrubias were identified as those inside the vehicle.

A small amount of cocaine was discovered during the stop along with other “probable cause” for officers to take the pair into custody.

It was during a check of their identities, Smith said, that Macias’ name was noted for the federal detainment.

No further information about the cases was available at press time.