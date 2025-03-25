Rivermist will perform during Women’s Day celebration

On the evening of Friday, March 28, downtown Roseboro will host a celebration and commemorative photograph for the women of Sampson County, then a live concert from Rivermist Band. Food trucks will adorn the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, and local eateries will have their doors open wide for customers.

“Roseboro loves having these fun events, like aLive in the ‘Boro and a Women’s Day Celebration,” said Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler. “They offer a good, wholesome time for our entire community, and help our small businesses showcase their unique offerings.”

This evening is the first of many springtime events the town has to offer. Rivermist’s performance will kick off the spring 2025 aLive in the ‘Boro concert series, which will bring unique musical acts to the town on one Friday of each month. Rivermist Band’s music can be described as soulful, heartfelt, and rich in melody, blending elements of rock, blues, and Americana. Community member and local business owner Robby James speaks to the value of these concerts. “I love my small town’s concert series because it brings the Roseboro community together in such a personal way; it’s such a celebration of our culture,” he said. “The intimate atmosphere creates a palpable sense of belonging, where you can enjoy great evening performances with friends and neighbors. It’s the perfect blend of great music and great vibes!”

The March 28 concert will be preceded by a celebration of the women of Sampson County before the show. “The Women’s Day of Sampson County is a special celebration designed to honor the incredible women who make this community, and county, thrive,” said Anna Rahilly. “This is a time to celebrate our teachers, service workers, school administrators, caretakers, healthcare workers, and all women who contribute to this community’s vitality. This event will be an uplifting opportunity to come together and celebrate the diverse contributions of women in our county.”

Held in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8 — a day dedicated to recognizing the achievements and progress of women worldwide — the Women’s Day of Sampson County also aligns with Women’s History Month throughout March. Founder of Community Uplift Initiatives, Inc & Community Leader, Stephaine Graham spoke to the importance of this event for the women of this county. “Sampson County Women’s Day is more than just an event — it’s an annual celebration of strength, resilience, and the incredible impact women have on our community,” she said. “It’s a celebration the women in our county love to attend, as it captures the essence of the women in our community uniting to uplift each other through the power of female solidarity.”

Local businesses across Clinton and Roseboro are offering unique deals for this special occasion. In Roseboro, Earl and Jerry’s Seafood Shack is offering 10 percent off of all women’s meals, $6 margaritas and $2 domestic drafts; James Trading Company-Downtown is running a 20-percent off a regular-priced item sale; Railroad Street Steakhouse is offering 15 percent off all women’s meals; The Reedy Mark is awarding 10 percent off of all women’s meals; Courtney’s Boutique is running a 10 percent off any regular-priced item; and Cork and Brew has offered 60 10-percent off discount cards for any menu item that will be distributed at the event. In Clinton, head to Simply Brewed for a 10-percnet off coupon for your total purchase; Remedy by Jess AND The Source Alteration are both offering a 20-percent discount of your total cost.

The Women’s Day celebration begins at 5 p.m. at the Veterans Monument. Rivermist will take the stage at 6 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., the concert will conclude and you can explore the unique local food scene in this beloved small town.