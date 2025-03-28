A 47-year-old Salemburg man is being held in the Sampson County Detention Center today on an international arrest warrant for a murder that took place in Honduras.

Sampson County Sheriff’s Capt. Marcus Smith just released the information, noting that Elenin Aleman, 47, of 165 Zachary Lane was apprehended at his Salemburg residence Friday without incident.

The arrest comes on the heels of a Thursday investigation by sheriff’s officers into a communicating threats complaint.

Aleman is currently being held for processing at the Sampson Detention Center and will face the murder charge in Honduras when extradited back to that country.

