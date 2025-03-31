CLINTON — “It’s about people.” That was the main message behind retired Gen. Dan K. McNeill’s keynote address to the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce at its 78th annual banquet Thursday night. And that’s also the message that was clear behind the awards that Chamber members received.

Those awards went to: Business Leader of the Year — Andrey Schulte, Minuteman Press; Business Excellence — Clayton Homes of Clinton; Entrepreneurial Success — Carolina Dance Company; New Business of the Year — DeVine Designs Floral and Gifts; and Chamber Member of the Year — Frankie Owens.

But before the nominees and winners were recognized, McNeill took the stage, sharing his outlook on the country’s economic future and offering, through anecdotal stories, his thoughts on how to ride out the next few years.

“I’m not a businessman, in that I’ve never started a business, never have grown a business, never have sold a business, never have bought a business,” McNeill said, later adding that as commander of Fort McPherson in Georgia, “… I had responsibility for a $21.5 million budget.” For perspective, the state of Georgia had a $15 million budget at the time, he said.

He advised those in attendance that there are “tough economic times” ahead for the country but he foresees a path forward. He told the story of being a spectator at a marathon, where everyone was all smiles at the start line. “When 26.2 miles later, things had changed,” he said.

McNeill talked about the hierarchy of needs, which he likened to rungs on a ladder — first is psychological or survival needs, second is safety, third is belonging or love, fourth is self-esteem, and fifth and finally, self-actualization. The Clinton-Sampson Chamber, he said, has readied its members for self-actualization, the highest rung on the ladder.

“In my opinion, your chamber seems positioned to be ready for the challenges ahead,” he said. “I think you should have this as your motto: we will stick together and we will overcome the obstacles that are clearly ahead of us for the next couple of years.”

McNeill also talked about an event in which he was seated between the founder of Chick-Fil-A and the CEO of Home Depot. The CEO made much more money than he did, but was later asked to resign by the company. “What did I learn from that?” he said. “I learned that even when it’s hard, and even when it’s good, you better like what you’re doing, because no amount of money will make you like it. And I really liked what I was doing.”

He learned another lesson from Chick-Fil-A founder Truett Cathy. “No matter how good or how bad, stick with what’s important. It’s about the people, always.”

After McNeill’s address, the annual awards were handed out.

Schulte, who grew up in Clinton and whose family has owned Minuteman Press for 20 years, said, “Clinton is a great place to live, and it will always be a great place to live and do business.”

Josh Scruggs of Clayton Homes thanked his team and his wife, before saying, “I think the most impactful thing I could talk about today, just a few years ago I was a staff sergeant in the Army freaking out about ending my 14-year career a little earlier than I wanted to. I was fortunate enough that Clayton gave me this opportunity in Clinton and I was able to run a business and have this kind of impact. The best thing you can do for your business is to look at veterans.”

Britney Shearin accepted Carolina Dance Company’s award on behalf of owner Courtney English, saying it was her first time at the Chamber banquet and thanking everyone in attendance.

Devon Spencer thanked his mother, the community and God after winning New Business of the Year.

“Signifcantly, you put in countless hours every year to make the Chamber Christmas Parade a resounding success,” said event emcee J.W. Simmons of Chamber Member of the Year Frankie Owens. “Your dedication has helped keep this event alive, thriving, and bringing so much joy to the community.”

Owens said he was surprised by the accolade. He said he has been a member of the Chamber since 1993. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” he attested. “I had a man tell me about 40 years ago, he said, ‘You are not in the furniture business, you’re in the people business. No matter what business you are in, you’re in the people business.”

