Sampson Regional Medical Center officials announced Monday that the application period for the Pre-Medicine Rural Medicine Clerkship, a 10-week, paid summer program aimed at preparing the next generation of healthcare providers through hands-on experience in rural medicine, is now open.

This unique opportunity is open exclusively to pre-medicine students who graduated from high school in Sampson County within the past four years and are currently pursuing a career in medicine. The program offers a stipend for a 30-hour work week and provides a structured, skill-based experience that goes beyond traditional job shadowing, a release on the program noted.

Participants will work directly with attending physicians to develop clinical and patient care skills while gaining valuable insights into the challenges and rewards of practicing medicine in rural communities.

Rural communities across the country face a shortage of healthcare professionals, making programs like this clerkship critical in shaping the future of rural healthcare. By immersing students in clinical settings early in their academic journeys, SampsonRMC hopes to foster a passion for rural medicine and encourage local students to return home to serve their community after completing their medical training.

“This program is an investment in both our students and the future of healthcare in Sampson County,” explained Dr. Shawn Howerton, chief executive and chief medical officer of Sampson Regional Medical Center.

“By providing hands-on experience and mentorship, we are giving aspiring medical professionals the foundation they need to build meaningful careers in rural medicine,” he added.

Participants in the clerkship will work alongside experienced physicians, nurses, and healthcare professionals, gaining exposure to various specialties, patient care practices, and the broader healthcare system in a rural setting. The program also aims to develop students’ interpersonal communication and problem-solving skills, which are essential qualities for future medical professionals. “Through these real-world experiences, we hope students will leave the program with a deeper understanding of the medical field and the unique needs of rural patients,” expressed Howerton.

Individuals interested in applying for the rural medical clerkship through SampsonRMC must meet the following requirements:

• Completed at least one year of college

• Minimum GPA of 3.6

• Graduated from a Sampson County high school within the last four years

• Submission of a CV and a 500-word essay on: What areas of medicine interest you, and what makes you consider practicing in rural medicine?

SampsonRMC will select up to three applicants based on available resources and applicant qualifications. Selected candidates will be notified by May 15, 2025.

For more information about Sampson Regional Medical Center’s Pre-Medicine Rural Medicine Clerkship, please visit SampsonRMC.org/clerkship.