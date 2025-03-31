Youth Pork Education event sponsored by local companies

Over 600 students from Sampson County schools flooded Hubb’s Farm to attend the Youth Pork Education event organized by Eileen Coite, Cooperative Extension agent in agriculture and community development. The event was filled with activities and education stations set all over the hog farm. Coite stressed that the event was being held to educate and build an appreciation of agriculture and how much more there is to pig farming. This is the second time that they have held this event. Those excited, anticipating 4th fourth-graders got a thorough education in everything involved with the swine industry.

As the buses unloaded and the students saw all the different equipment, trucks, and hog houses, their excitement was evident. Though they weren’t able to get up close and personal with any actual hogs, Hubby the Hog (the mascot) was there to give the students a warm welcome to what would turn out to be a fun-packed day, thanks to Hubb’s Farm partnering with local companies such as Smithfield Foods, Prestage Farms, Hog Slat, Farm Bureau, SafeData Inc., Warren Farming and the N.C. Pork Council.

The eagerness of the students’ questions was a sight to see. They were inquisitive and eager to learn about all aspects that were being discussed. One section in particular was an activity overseen by Isaac Linton, a hog farmer from Grantham. “Kids don’t really fully understand it until they get their hands involved,” he said. Part of his exhibit included a puzzle of a pig, where students could place what came from where. Food is truly a universal language. One student asked aloud, “Where’s the bacon?” as fellow students chuckled, but to many of their surprise, they found out the truth about pork belly.

When asked what he was enjoying most about the trip, James Phillips, a student from Hargrove, replied with a huge smile, “Everything! I never knew this much about pigs, it’s really cool to learn about.”

“Kids got to learn pigs are more than just food,” stated County Extension Director Brad Hardison. “They’re just not aware of how beneficial pigs are, and things like this will teach them that.”

With many stations set up all over the farm, which is used for educational purposes during the spring, kids found out that there’s more to pork than just bacon and pork chops. Pigs are used for a myriad of different things from brushes, glue, candy, fertilizer, cosmetics, and even medicines.

Another exhibit that was there explained the feeding and treatment of the hogs. A popular misconception amongst the students when asked was that pigs just eat slop and whatever they can get. That could be so for personal pet pigs, but when it comes down to farming and raising these animals healthy, and effectively, paying close attention to their diet is everything. Depending on the size and age of the pig, farmers tend to use grain-based feed such as corn and soybeans, and some supplemental pellets for vitamins and minerals. The kids even received their own bags of “human feed” to simulate the importance of a healthy diet such as your carbohydrates, iron, calcium, and zinc.

An important part of these presentations was the presence of veterinarians like Dr. Sarah Hough (DSM), Dr. Mark Knauer (NC State CALS), Dr. Wrenn Matthis (Smithfield Foods), and Dr. Eduardo Beltranena (NC State CALS). They expressed the importance of keeping them healthy and how to do so: proper diet, being mindful of surrounding germs and bacteria that cause illness, and treating such problems promptly.

Eighteen years ago, Hubb’s Farm became an attraction for its corn maze. Now they have grown into something that is so much bigger. Owner John Peterson reflected on how far it has truly come. “Remember when I used to put one letter up at a time, teasing what it was? It really has come a long way.” Peterson contributes the health and quality of his hogs to the method of raising them off the ground. “If you have three hog houses full of pigs on the ground, nothing would grow around it.” he said. “Pigs that are raised off of the ground are much cleaner these days.”

Jan Archer, owner of a 1,000-plus sow family farm, asked every group of students, “Who wants to be a farmer when you grow up?” Each group would have mixed receptions, but if they knew how profitable it could be, it might’ve been unanimous. Archer has raised pigs not just all over the country, but all over the world. She has held presidential positions and director titles, amidst a host of other accolades. “Some people’s profits fluctuate based on the market, and then some people have a consistent price per pig,” she said.

When one upholds a certain standard and quality, she added, it’s safe to say that you can name your price.

Multiple teachers and volunteers agreed that the event was a great success. Hargrove’s 2024-2025 Teacher of the Year Tiarra Newkirk affirmed: “This is an opportunity to give students exposure to different jobs in the community and inspire them to further their education for jobs that are offered here locally.”

One can perceive that Smithfield, Prestage, Hogslat, and other hog companies are all in competition, but truly, they all have the same common goal, which is the betterment of the industry. When asked about her biggest takeaway from the event, Coite said she was “grateful for the leadership in the pork industry. The way everyone came together. A big group of people dedicated to making it a great experience. Everything just fell into place perfectly.”

Big businesses working with local family farms help them raise pigs more intimately, with more care, with more attention to detail, rather than careless mass production. Technology has definitely made its way into agriculture, and this next generation loves technology. These fourth-graders learned that there’s so much more to the business — not just being a farmer, but a veterinarian, mill worker, heavy equipment operator, maintenance, transportation, sales, the list can go on and on. There is a need in the industry and there will be plenty of room for these aspiring students when it’s time for them to answer the call.

