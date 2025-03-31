Jazlyn Orona (left) and Brianna Jackson (right) pose with their teachers as they receive their flowers of congratulations

Clinton High’s Dark Horse Fellows received a $55,000 grant from the North Carolina Teaching Fellows Pilot Program. This grant is expected to be repeated three more times over the next three years, totalling over $200,000. These grants are an initiative to promote students to pursue the teaching profession and join Teaching Fellows programs. Dr. Bennett Jones, NCTF director, was present to bestow the school with the award.

Clinton also had two students receive a $40,000 Student Loan Forgiveness scholarship. Over 32 kids participate in the school’s program, three applied for the scholarship but only two could be chosen. Those two students are Jazlyn Orona and Brianna Jackson, future teachers that will one day hopefully come back and contribute to the local school system.