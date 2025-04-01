The Sampson Regional Hospital Foundation will be purchasing new furnishings for hospital rooms with the help of a grant from Operation Round Up. Pictured, from left, Zach Davis, Amber Halstead, Shannon Capps, Moira Horn, Tammy King and Sharon Rivenbark.

The Salemburg Fire Department is integrating technology into daily operations to improve efficiency and safety, thanks to a grant through Operation Round Up. Pictured are Robby Owen and Chief Scott Owen.

The Midway High School band will be stylin’ in new uniforms with the help of a grant through Operation Round Up. Pictured, from left, are Jesse Shelton and Director of Bands Joshua Tew.

Hargrove Elementary was one of the winners of a grant from South River EMC, receiving $7,200 for the media center. Pictured is Media Specialist Lauren Strickland.

The Community Assistance Corporation (CAC), South River EMC’s nonprofit foundation, awarded $76,338 in grants to local nonprofit organizations and educational programs through Operation Round Up this funding cycle, including several organizations and schools in Sampson County.

Salemburg Fire Department received a $5,000 grant, while Autryville Fire Department received $4,650. Because communication is key when lives and property are at risk, Autryville FD will use the grant to purchase new pagers to notify firefighters when there is an emergency. The Salemburg Fire Department is integrating technology into daily operations to improve efficiency and safety, thanks to its grant through Operation Round Up.

The following educational institutions also received grants: Midway High School, $5,000; Hargrove Elementary, $7,200. Hargrove’s grant will go toward the purchase of new books for the media center, while Midway’s grant will be used for new band uniforms.

Additionally, the Sampson Reginal Medical Center Foundation Inc. received a special event/ foundation project grant for $10,000. The Sampson Regional Hospital Foundation will be purchasing new furnishings for hospital rooms with the help of its grant.

“Even in a period of challenging economic times, Operation Round Up enables us to continue to provide support to our community in meaningful ways,” said South River EMC VP of Member Services and PR Catherine O’Dell.

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members of South River EMC to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $185.75, the bill rounds up to $186 and the extra 25 cents is deposited into the Community Assistance Corporation fund.

The amount donated through Operation Round Up every month amounts to no more than $6 a year, but that small change added to others’ contributions makes big changes in the community.

South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next deadline for applications is May 21 by 5 p.m. Applications, including guidelines, can be found online at sremc.com. Please note, handwritten applications are not accepted, and an online application is required.

South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 48,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.