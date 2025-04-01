RALEIGH — The N.C. Forest Service has lifted a ban on all open burning effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 2. The statewide ban went into effect March 21 due to hazardous forest fire conditions.

“We’ve received some well-timed, much-needed rain over the last couple days which has helped reduce fire danger, allowing us to lift burn ban restrictions across the state,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “However, we are still in the midst of spring wildfire season and our recent wildfire activity, especially in Western North Carolina, is a reminder to remain vigilant about burning safely and responsibly.”

The lifting of the burn ban does not apply to fires started within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling. The local fire marshal has authority to issue or lift a burn ban within that 100 feet.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 2, burn permits are available statewide. Residents can obtain a burn permit from any authorized permitting agent or online at https://apps.ncagr.gov/burnpermits/. All burn permits granted before the statewide burn ban were canceled when the ban became effective. A valid permit must be obtained.

Residents with questions regarding their specific county can contact their local N.C. Forest Service county ranger or county fire marshal’s office. To find contact information for your local NCFS county ranger, visit www.ncforestservice.gov/contacts.