Livestock Agent Max Knowles shares a bit about his background during the Cooperative Extension’s Report to the People Monday.

Karen Wilson, a master food volunteer with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension, speaks about how working with family and consumer sciences has changed her life.

Sampson County hog farmer James Lamb speaks with the group about the impacts Cooperative Extension has on his operation.

Agriculture is undoubtedly the biggest driver of Sampson County’s economy, and that was never more apparent than at the Sampson County Cooperative Extension’s Report to the People late Monday afternoon.

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners were invited guests to the presentation.

“Sampson County has proudly regained its status as the No. 1 county in North Carolina for total agriculture, garnering $2.2 billion annually according to the 2022 Census of Agriculture,” the 2024 Year in Review for Sampson Extension states. “Nationally, we rank No. 14 in agriculture and lead the state in the production of total crops and livestock, including vegetables, melons, sweet potatoes, poultry and eggs, turkeys, and hogs and pigs.”

“Since we are one of the pork capitals of the world,” said Extension Director Brad Hardison, “we like to highlight the pork industry we have here in Sampson County.”

Livestock Agent for Pork Max Knowles shared information about his work over the past year. “I work with pork in this county,” he said. “I was born and raised here in Sampson. I went to Union High School, and my family, we have grown with Prestage Farms since the early ’90s. That makes about 31 years I’ve been working in the hog industry.”

When talking about what he does with Cooperative Extension, Knowles said, “To put it simply, I do anything I can to help hog farmers and farmers in Sampson County. That’s to help them stay profitable, sustainable, and probably even more importantly, operational.”

He talked about the permitting process for hog farmers. If you have 250 or more animals on your farm at any given time, you must have a permit. As of the end of 2024, Sampson County has 420 state permits and one federal permit. “It’s my job to help the farmer understand what that permit is, and provide certification courses, continuing education and consultation with them,” he explained.

In Sampson, there are 389 farmers who are required to have OIC credits, or operators in charge, and Knowles helps them achieve those credits as well.

That continuing education helps farmers stay informed on the latest developments in the industry, Knowles said.

“I think probably one of the most important things I do is provide service to Sampson County farmers,” he added, saying that he regularly offers sludge surveys, irrigation calibration, records consultations, all free of charge to farmers. “I think it’s my job to help the farmer.”

Knowles also does sample collection from irrigation fields at no charge. “Each sample collection day, I take between 150-200 samples to Raleigh. That is taking that time away from them so they don’t have to go to Raleigh.”

After Knowles’ presentation, Hardison led a quiz game, asking the audience various questions about the pork industry. He started off the game by asking everyone to list three words that come to mind when you think of hogs and pigs. Answers ranged from barbecue to smell to money.

Question No. 1 was “What county ranks No. 1 in hog and pig sales in North Carolina?” The correct answer was Sampson. “Us and Duplin, every year is back and forth,” Hardison said. “I’ve seen figures that say there’s a few hundred head difference, and I’ve seen some that say thousands head difference.”

The second question asked about the economic impact of the pork industry in Sampson County. The answer was $1.5 billion. “We’re not just talking about the pig products,” Hardison said. “We’re also talking about the jobs, the businesses that support the pig industry here in Sampson County.”

The quiz also revealed that the pork industry accounts for 6,000 jobs in Sampson County, or about 22 percent of the total workforce.

Other questions had to do with the products that are made from pork, including cement, crayons, antifreeze and lipstick.

After a meal, Sampson County hog farmer James Lamb spoke to the group. Lamb has been a pork producer with Prestage Farms for 28 years. Lamb said he’d recently spoken with the University of California-Davis and will be featured in an upcoming article from the university.

He also talked about the work of Phinite, which held a grand opening at its facility in Newton Grove on Friday. Phinite is excavating sludge out of the bottom of hog lagoons and converting it into organic fertilizer.

Also at the Report to the People event, Cooperative Extension agents shared information about the 4-H program and family and consumer sciences.

Master food volunteer Karen Wilson also spoke, sharing that being part of the Sampson County nutrition programs had changed her life. “The Extension Office played a very clear role in helping me be able to control and heal, and live a healthier lifestyle,” she said, later adding, “I firmly believe the Extension Office is the best-kept secret there is and every North Carolinian should know about the services you provide.”

