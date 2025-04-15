Seed swapping is a fundamental part of history. Seeds were once a commodity that people could use in trade and barter. Candice Moore, organizer of the 2025 Coharie Seed Swap, brought this tradition back to life. This is the first seed swap that has been held at the Coharie Tribal Center in many years, but it’s a tradition Moore said she wants to continue.

Many stations were setup inside the gymnasium of the tribal center with members present to inform those interested, displays of information, and of course, a plethora of different seeds for people to take home and grow. There were plants for produce, herbs for medicinal purposes, and many other flowers on display to show the outcome of planting seeds with tender loving care. Pouches were at each station for anyone to take a couple seeds home, and pursue the same. The organization’s mission for the event was to “unite gardeners, farmers, and plant enthusiasts in a shared exchange of seeds, fostering biodiversity, sustainability, and a stronger community connection.” Other goals that were mentioned were: preserving heritage seeds, enhance food security, and encourage experimentation. All things that can contribute to sustainability.

Multiple organizations were represented as well to contribute to the event. Members attended from: UNC American Indian Center, NC Wildlife Federation, NC Museum of Natural Sciences, State Liberty of NC, NC Healthy Blue, Cultural Burn Association, and NC State Cooperative Extension. Agriculture makes up a huge part of Sampson County.

Interim Chairman of the Coharie People Board Magic Gomez spoke on the youth in attendance. “They’re the next ones up. If you can plant a seed in them, and they can plant a seed in the ground, then everyone would eat, always,” he stated.

Moore also gave some insight on the positivity of the youth presence. “We’re going to tap into our youth advocates that are working with our youth, and make contact with our local schools,” she said. Both Clinton and Sampson County schools have Indian education programs. In collaboration with the center, the outreach has been positive. Moore stated, “We’re really trying to pull the young people in to get them involved, learning sustainability type practices. We really look forward to it growing.”

Gomez also went on to say that people should be more aware of all the things and events that are held at the Coharie Tribal Center. “Come and visit the Coharie Tribe and see what we’ve got going on. We’re working on some tourism opportunities right now,” he said. He mentioned their kayak program as an example, and hinted that more programs are on the way.

When Moore gave her opening remarks, she proclaimed her surprise of the actual turnout for the seed swap. “It’s been a great success! I’m really excited about it. The turnout was amazing and we hope to do it again next year,” Moore stated.

Gomez agreed. “This was a great success for just for our people, but the people of Sampson County as well.”

Moore spoke to the engagement of the community and the interactions of all those that were there. She also spoke to how imperative it was to keep up traditions. “It’s really important to us in our heritage to keep these things alive and going amongst our people. I’m just so excited about the future,” she concluded.

