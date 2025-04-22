On Earth Day — and

every day —it’s vital

to be good stewards

As we celebrate Earth Day today, we are reminded of the dazzling beauty and invaluable resources that our planet provides. From the majestic mountains to the vast oceans, from the lush forests to the sprawling plains, Earth is adorned with landscapes of unparalleled splendor. Yet, in the midst of our admiration, we must also acknowledge the urgent need to protect and preserve these natural treasures for generations to come.

At the heart of Earth Day lies a profound message: the importance of safeguarding our environment and its resources.

Our planet sustains us, providing clean air, fresh water, fertile soil, and a wealth of biodiversity essential for our survival. However, human activities such as deforestation, pollution and overexploitation threaten to irreversibly damage these vital ecosystems.

Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970, a day that acts to remind us of the importance of protecting and preserving Mother Earth.

As EarthDay.org states, in the decades leading up to the first observance, Americans were consuming vast amounts of leaded gas through massive and inefficient automobiles. “Air pollution was commonly accepted as the smell of prosperity. Until this point, mainstream America remained largely oblivious to environmental concerns and how a polluted environment threatens human health.”

Rachel Carson’s New York Times bestseller “Silent Spring” in 1962 produced a watershed moment, selling more than 500,000 copies in 24 countries as it raised public awareness and concern for living organisms, the environment and the inextricable links between pollution and public health. In the years that followed, Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson recruited Denis Hayes, a young activist, to organize the campus teach-ins and to scale the idea to a broader public.

They chose April 22, a weekday falling between spring break and final exams, to maximize the greatest student participation.

On the observance of Earth Day, more than half a century on, we would be remiss not to point out the importance of supporting agriculture, which we simply cannot overstate, especially for what it means to Sampson County.

Agriculture is the backbone of civilization, providing us with the food we eat and the materials we use every day. While some modern agricultural practices can come at a significant cost to the environment, contributing to deforestation, soil degradation, and water pollution, our farmers, our agriculture leaders continue to look for sustainable solutions that mitigate those environmental impacts as they ensure food security for a growing global population.

Across the globe, individuals, communities and organizations are coming together to address these challenges and work towards a more sustainable future. From reforestation projects to conservation efforts, from sustainable farming practices to renewable energy initiatives, there are countless ways in which we can make a positive impact on our planet.

It can be as simple as picking up a piece of trash, or as the late John Denver once implored, planting a tree.

On this Earth Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to protecting our natural resources, preserving our beautiful landscapes and supporting agriculture in a sustainable manner, keeping our purple mountains majestic and our seas shining.

We are not just inhabitants of this planet but stewards of its future. We can ensure that future generations inherit a world that is as rich in beauty and abundance as the one we cherish today. That is up to us, and Earth Day serves as a reminder of the world we are each able to inhabit for a short while. Let’s take care of it for the next generation of lucky tenants.