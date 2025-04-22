A Department of Social Services referral and a Sampson Sheriff’s investigation has led to the arrest of a 23-year-old Clinton man, charged with the sexual assault of a teenager.

Jose Gillen Escoto, 31 Bobwhite Lane, Clinton, was jailed under a $100,000 bond late last week. He faces one felony count of statutory sexual offense with a child.

The victim, Sampson Sheriff’s reports show, was a 15-year-old female.

Sheriff’s Capt. Marcus Smith said DSS referred the case on April 9, asking investigators to look into a sexual assault complaint involving the teen.

Upon investigation, offers were able to obtain probable cause to charge Escoto with the sex offense.

He was taken into custody and charged without incident on April 17 at the magistrate’s office.

There was no further information on the incident at press time.

Escoto was still in jail at press time Monday.