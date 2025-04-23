Giving heart in the spirit of Easter

There is so much more to law enforcement than just catching bad guys. Sampson County Sheriff’s Deputy Max Taylor takes the creed “serve and protect” to heart. Last week, he responded to a call where a father witnessed his children’s bicycles being stolen upon his arrival at home. This moved Deputy Taylor to take action and give back. The children of the home were distraught from the action of someone stealing from them, but the officer went forth out of his own pocket to buy the kids four brand new bicycles and Easter baskets.

“We are still overwhelmed with what this deputy did for our family,” a statement from the parents reads. “He is truly an angel; he is definitely one of the good guys. Our babies will never forget this. We could not have asked for a better deputy to come out that night.”

Captain Marcus Smith went on to describe Deputy Taylor as “an outstanding officer, not just for our agency, but for our community.”

Deputy Taylor humbly expressed that his gesture is part of the norm. “It’s not that extraordinary looking from the inside out. Many officers on the force have and will do the same thing I did,” he stated. “Any good Christian would’ve done the same,” he further testified. Taylor mentioned that he grew up in a similar style and just felt a sense of empathy. “Someday they might be able to return the favor by contributing to the community. Things like this helps put that seed in their head that police officers and sheriff deputies don’t just lock people up. We serve the community and do a lot of good too,” he said.

Kids see these viral videos from around the world where people have confrontations with officers in law enforcement. “It’s part of the job, but when stuff like this happens, it lifts all our spirits,” he stated. “Majority of the deputies come to work trying to help people, and sometimes the negative stuff can get you down, but when you’re seeking out good deeds, it kinda recharges your batteries to get back to work and get them motivated to help people along the way,” he further explained.

“We are in this community together, so why not be good to each other and help one another?” he concluded

