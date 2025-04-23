Purchase and installation made possible through $220,000 grant

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that a state-of-the-art body scanner has been installed at the Sampson County Detention Center.

“The body scanner, similar to those used in airports, adds a critical layer of protection for everyone behind the walls of the detention center,” a press release reads. “This machine will help prevent dangerous items from slipping by officers during the inmate intake process.”

The body scanner has been long-awaited, Captain Marcus Smith said.

“This has been a long process, but one well worth the effort,” said Sheriff Jimmy Thornton. “The safety and security of our staff and inmates have always been a top priority. With this new technology in place, we now have the ability to detect contraband — including weapons and drugs — that individuals may attempt to bring into our facility.”

The scanner was available with no direct cost to Sampson County taxpayers, the Sheriff’s Office said. U.S. Senator Thom Tillis’ office helped procure $220,000 in grants to make the scanner possible.

“I want to give a huge thank you to Sen. Tillis and his staff for working with us to make this happen,” said Thornton. “Their support was instrumental in securing the funding needed for this critical piece of equipment. We didn’t have to go to the county for money, and that’s something I’m incredibly proud of. My staff acted quickly, applied for the grants, and got it done. This scanner not only increases safety — it saved this county a lot of money.”

The sheriff also thanked his team for their dedication throughout the process. “It’s because of their hard work and commitment that we’re able to better protect our officers, detention staff, and inmates.”