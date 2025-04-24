A reported argument between two Sampson County women early Thursday morning has left a county man hospitalized in critical condition and another area woman behind bars charged with shooting him when she attempted to intervene in the fight.

Information released by Sampson Sheriff’s Capt. Marcus Smith earlier today shows that Nydia Parker 29 was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, charges stemming from the shooting of 24-year-old Tyrek Henry just after midnight.

The incident was called into 911 around 12:41 a.m., a report that noted that a 24-year-old had been shot at 60 White Woods Road.

See full story in Saturday’s Sampson Independent.