Father-and-son team looking to revitalize downtown

In a town built on rail lines and resilience, a bold new vision is rewriting the story of Roseboro — and it starts at the dinner table.

Via their press release, owner Zachary Jordan, CEO of North Carolina Welding, has “breathed new life into one of the town’s most iconic establishments. With roots dating back to 2010, the steakhouse was always a local favorite, but under Zachary’s leadership, it’s transforming into the centerpiece of a broader revitalization effort for Roseboro’s historic downtown.”

“We want to be the epitome of a high-quality experience in small-town America,” said Zachary. “Roseboro has always had the charm — we’re just bringing the energy back.” Zachary, whose family ties run deep in the area, is determined to change that narrative — not just through food, but through full-scale investment.

Founded in the late 1800s along the Cape Fear and Yadkin Valley Railway, Roseboro thrived for decades as a stop for agriculture, trade, and small business. Over time, however, the town faced the same struggles seen in rural communities across America: population decline, stagnant growth, and vanishing industry. Roseboro, with a population of 1,155, has been seeing a boom underneath the leadership of Mayor Alice Butler.

Zachary’s father, Charles Jordan, has also been pivotal in not only the remake of Railroad St. Steakhouse, but the vision for expanding in Roseboro. They hail from Daytona Beach, Florida, where they started their ventures. “Your money can go a lot further in North Carolina,” Zachary said. They set up shop in Dunn to sell their materials, and came across Roseboro. “We saw a town with a need, and the good energy was just there,” he further stated.

That energy is already on full display. Zachary has reopened the bar, constructed a concrete courtyard out back with a built-in stage and multiple bar setups, and reimagined the steakhouse as a hub for live events, community gatherings, and unforgettable nights out, but this is just the beginning. One major change is that the establishment is open seven days a week, and they serve lunch every day starting at 11 a.m.

Alyssa Hales is the general manager, and has been there since January, and compliments the new ownership. “The more hours that are available has really boosted employee morale. Everyone is getting along much better. A lot of people are noticing the changes. Things are looking cleaner, numbers are starting to grow, the more we go along, the more people will come,” she stated.

They look forward to implementing to menu items that give a “fresh taste” to the restaurant. “We’ve been getting a lot of good feedback. Sometimes people resist or have a hard time adapting to change, but that hasn’t been the case,” Hales said.

They also stressed the importance of working with other local companies to keep it all in the neighborhood and contribute to Roseboro’s growth. “We don’t plan on going nowhere. I want to leave a legacy,” Zachary stated. “This is something that I want to leave to my son one day. I’m not gonna be here today, and gone tomorrow. My family is here, and they’re starting to integrate with the community. We want something long term for my son to grow up with,” he continued.

The town of Roseboro has been on the uptick and with newly energized endeavors as such, this can see the community getting more eyes and patrons.

