FAISON — The eastbound lanes of I-40 near the Sampson County line remained closed Tuesday, hours after a multi-vehicle accident caused multiple injuries and a fuel tanker to erupt into flames.

Preliminary reports released by Highway Patrol Sgt. A.B. Duff noted that the nearly chain-reaction accident occurred just after 5 a.m. at Exit 355, involving a tractor-trailer, loaded with fuel, which struck a slow or nearly stopped vehicle in the rear as it traveled the eastbound lane of I-40.

The impact overturned the tractor-trailer, which came to rest partially in the eastbound lane.

Duff said two additional tractor-trailers traveling east also struck the overturned fuel truck, causing minor damage, while a box truck swerved to the left to avoid colliding with the overturned vehicle. The box truck struck the median cables and came to rest in the median.

A pickup truck, also traveling east, struck the overturned tractor-trailer, causing it to catch fire.

While no names have been released, Duff said there was one serious injury and three others with minor injuries.

Eastbound lanes from Exit 348 t o Exit 355 remained shut down as state Emergency Management officials, firefighters, law enforcement and rescue workers managed the scene.

The overturned tractor-trailer, Duff said, still had 4,000 gallons of fuel left in the tank, and emergency officials were working on a plan to offload the excess fuel.

No further information was available at this time.

