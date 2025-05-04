An unrestrained front seat passenger was killed in a one-vehicle accident Saturday night on Suttontown Road, some eight miles southwest of Newton Grove.

The passenger had not been identified at press time, according to a representative from the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver, Aricelda Roblero Morales 35, of 671 Hollingsworth Road, Mount Olive, was transported to Wake Medical Center for injuries she received in the accident.

Highway Patrol reports show that the accident happened just before midnight when Morales, driving a 2002 Ford Explorer, ran off the road to the left, came back on the roadway out of control, then ran off the road to the right, striking a ditch.

When the SUV hit the ditch, reports note that it began to roll, ejecting the unrestrained passenger.

Morales, the report shows, was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when her vehicle crossed the center line.

The vehicle, which was traveling west on Suttontown Road, just 207 feet west of Dallie Road, before the accident, came to rest on its top, facing northeast, at a 5611 Suttontown residence.

Reports note that troopers are continuing their attempts to identify the passenger.

Charges are pending against Morales, who, reports note, was restrained.