2025 looks to bring some changes to Clinton City Schools, starting as soon as this summer. The Board of Education met on May 1 to discuss some of these new developments that are coming to the district.

Year to year, different schools lose and gain students. Along with that comes teacher allotments. Some schools within the district will be given an allotment to add teachers given the growth that is happening within the community and schools. One thing Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson noted is the oddities of how the NC Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) is handing out such allotments.

Initially, Clinton City Schools had a populous of 2,863 students, and gained 24 bringing the total to 2,887. This number is what is used planning going into the next school year and what DPI will allot the school. Though they have gained more students, and are receiving more funding upwards of $70,000, they are also losing two positions. “I’m not sure if people really understand [that] we don’t get money per se, we get positions, especially with teachers,” Johnson stated. Comparatively, in Sampson County Schools, they are losing students, leading them to lose three teachers, on top of losing approximately $210,000. On a bright side, both Sampson County and Clinton City Schools will be receiving what’s called a “low-wealth supplement.”

DPI has also expressed their intent on monitoring testing in person. This is a part of updating Test Administration Monitoring and Security plans. Dr. Johnson mentioned he didn’t like the terminology used when DPI described it as “unannounced monitoring.”He did, however, state that he’s not opposed to it because he is “very big on accountability.”

Math remediation will also begin to be implemented for those who failed prerequisite EOG/EOC exams. This is not going to be called retesting, but readministration, that students could complete during the end of that school year. Being a new concept, this wasn’t available for the first semester of 2024-2025, but plans are in place for it to be implemented not only the end of this school year, but the ending of the first semester of the next school year.

