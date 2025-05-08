Clinton’s local Burger King at 100 Southeast Blvd. has received a brand new face lift, mixing nostalgic vibes along with modern tech and design. Many may have noticed that the establishment was closed down for a while for renovations, but it is now complete, and looking brand new.

General Manager Natasha Johnson spoke in regards to the new look, and how it’s affecting her and the team. “I think we just needed a fresh start, and a fresh renewed look. It’s bringing a new energy. I do believe that the community loves Burger King. We have a high sale volume, and with a fresh look will definitely bring more people in,” she stated. Johnson has been working with the company for 12 years, and has been working in management six of those 12. Now she is the newly appointed general manager.

“I plan to do big sales, serve each and everyone with respect, and provide fresh, hot, and fast service. That is my goal, to be number one. We’re going to put Sampson County on the map,” she declared.

District Manager Jeff Sawyer spoke towards the growth that is available within the company. “No one grows up and say I want to work at Burger King, but the cool thing is, you can say ‘Hey, I wanna go as far as I can,’ and you never know what that might be,” he stated. He concluded by saying, “We’ve been providing 30 jobs in this community, and we are thankful to be back open, serving the fine people of Sampson County.”