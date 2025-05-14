Couple eager to open new venture at Spivey’s Corner

Daniel Norris works behind the counter to set up operations at his new businessThe Corner at 13, located in Spivey’s Corner.

Spivey’s Corner is set to have a new gathering place soon, as Daniel and Stephanie Norris gear up for the grand opening of their new venture, The Corner at 13, on May 23.

Located in the historic Brock’s building, this Establishment, called charming by those who have gotten a glimpse, will not only serve delectable ice cream and baked goods but also offer coffee and a curated selection of men’s and women’s apparel. With a focus on community and nostalgia, The Corner at 13 aims to be a gathering place reminiscent of days gone by, its owners say.

After two decades of calling Plain View home, the couple said they are eager to contribute to the local economy and cultural fabric of the area.

Daniel Norris, a general contractor for the state and a real estate professional, emphasized their commitment to the community. “We’ve hired on 11 people in two rounds of interviews so far. We want to ensure that The Corner at 13 feels like a home away from home for everyone in Spivey’s Corner and beyond.”

The couple envisions The Corner at 13 as more than just a place to grab a sweet treat. “We’d like to give the community a place to gather, like what we can remember from a time when our grandparents were still pretty young,” Daniel Norris reflected.

This vision is evident in their dedication to preserving the original feel and architecture of the location, ensuring that much of Brock’s original equipment and construction remains intact.

“We left as much of Brock’s intact as possible,” he added, showcasing their respect for the building’s history.

The pair assure that the grand opening will be a family-friendly affair, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23. The shop will remain open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere. To better serve the needs of families stopping through, food trucks will be on-site, providing a variety of culinary options for families to enjoy for lunch or supper.

Both say they are proud of their commitment to local employment, and stress that they have made it a priority to hire from the surrounding communities.

Their family involvement is also noteworthy, with their oldest son, age 17, slated to work at the shop, and their youngest, at just 11 years old, has been a big help in preparing The Corner at 13 for opening. For the Norrises, the involvement of their whole family reflects the deep roots they have sunk into the area, and their further hopes to create a generational space that can help to form a centerpiece for experiences for other families from those same local communities

In a world that often feels fast-paced and disconnected, The Corner at 13, they said, seeks to take things back to old times, calling forth a sense of nostalgia that many in Sampson County can appreciate and often voice as being of great importance to them.

As Spivey’s Corner’s newest confectionery attraction prepares to open its doors, the Norris family said they hope to provide an example of modern Sampson County’s power of community-driven entrepreneurship and appreciation for the finer things and gathering places that once did and will again define local family life.

Carson Kriger was raised and resides in Beautancus, Duplin County. He may be reached at [email protected]