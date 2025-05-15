The Ortiz sisters — Amy, Yoselin, and Ashley — all graduated with degrees together during the May 8 2025 SCC commencement ceremony.

Graduation for Spring 2025 went off without a hitch on May 8, with over 300 students graduating from one of SCC’s academic programs.

Dr. Robert S. Shackleford,Jr.,president of Randolph Community College,gives the graduation address to graduates of SCC’s spring commencement, urging them to ‘dream big, work hard and never give up.’

On Thursday, May 8, Sampson Community College held its Spring 2025 graduation, split between its Applied Science and College Transfer program ceremonies. Over 360 graduates crossed the stage at the Agri-Exposition Center, marking the college’s 58th commencement since 1967.

Almost 300 students completed a traditional degree or diploma pathway, while 70 dual-enrolled high school students earned both their two-year degree and high school diploma through Sampson Early College High School or SCC’s Career & College Promise (CCP) program.

The events began with the National Anthem sung by Laura Carraway, Arts & Sciences instructor at SCC, followed by the academic procession led by 2025 academic marshals Alena Cifuentes, Abigail Harris, Molly Hobbs, Arianna Maldonado, Joanna Mondragon, Alexander Parker, and Tapanga Spell.

Afterwards, the outstanding students from each of the college’s degree programs were recognized. Each year, recipients are nominated by faculty and staff based upon scholastic excellence, leadership ability and potential for future achievement, citizenship and service to school, maturity in on-the-job situations, and participation in civic and professional activities.

Spring 2025 Outstanding Students: Reece C. Bailey, Kiara Brecht, Angela Corbett, Nancy Aracely Dela Cruz, Ethan Curtis Donatelli, Evan Isabelle Gillespie, Amy Lirieth Gonzalez, Kollin Reece Hunter, Aeryn Marie Illick, Alyssa B. James, Luciana Jimenez, Taylor B. Kelley, Dayondra Quantae Lee, Joshua Ethan Lupo, Dania Princesa Marquez Cruz, Michael Terrell Pollard, Georgia Grace Register, Evanna Christine Richardson, Fausto Rodriguez, Jr., William L. Scharp II, Brittany Denise Strickland Atkins, Tyler Bruce Ward, and Davis M. Williams.

SCC’s Academic Excellence Award for 2025 went to Tyler Ward, an Early College student who graduated with high honors and both an Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degree. Nominated by faculty and staff, the award is the highest academic honor the N.C. Community College System (NCCCS) bestows on students from each of the 58 community colleges in N.C.

Another special student honored during the commencement was Hailey West, a College Transfer student, honors graduate, and single mom, who represented SCC as a 2025 Dallas Herring Achievement Award nominee. Also bestowed by the NCCCS, the award celebrates students who have overcome tremendous obstacles and taken advantage of the opportunities provided by the community college system.

Student Ambassadors to SCC for the academic year were also honored: Gabriel Brown, Maria Contreras, William S. Wilson, and Alena Cifuentes; in addition to veterans: Barak Beam, Yoselin Carcamo-Ortiz, Jordan Dorencamp, Nicholas Joyal, Michael Pollard, Jose Resendiz Ponce, and William S. Wilson.

The keynote address for the evening was given by Dr. Robert S. Shackleford, Jr., a man whose career is stated as being marked by “excellence in education and faithful service to the country.”

Leading Randolph Community College as president for 15 years, Shackleford also served as a military chaplain in the North Carolina Air National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserves. Following the attacks of September 11, 2001, he was even called to the Pentagon to provide counseling and pastoral care to families.

In recognition of his extraordinary contributions, Shackleford was named President of the Year by the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges and Citizen of the Year by the Asheboro Randolph Chamber of Commerce. Upon his retirement, he was awarded one of North Carolina’s highest civilian honors — the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

In his address, Shackleford recalled a powerful statement from his mother, which he defined as “changing the course of his life.” He remarked that as a boy, he asked her what she expected from his future life, to which she lovingly replied: “Son, you can be anything in the world you want to be, if you get your education and work hard.”

The theme of his speech was centered around three key principles, to “dream big, work hard, and never give up.” Giving examples of perseverance from his personal life, notable figures such as Howard Schultz, and even the children’s book The Little Engine That Could, Dr. Shackleford reminded students of the power of committing themselves to their future goals, even when hardships occur.

“I want you to live an extraordinary life,” he closed. “Don’t make life happen to you, make life happen for you. I’ve used these words as my life motto ever since I’ve heard them, and I offer them to you tonight: ‘I am only one, but I am one. I cannot do everything, but I can do something. And what I can do and what I should do by the grace of God I will do.’ Congratulations Class of 2025.”

SCC officials said the college staff and board is tremendously proud of its graduating Class of 2025. The college recognizes the hard work and dedication that has gone into completing their respective degrees and diplomas over the last few years and appreciates their strength amidst the hardships they’ve faced. SCC hopes its graduating class will continue to make the college proud in all they do, whether it’s immediately joining the workforce or continuing to a four-year institution, officials noted.

For more information about Sampson CC, its programs, or how to apply, visit www.sampsoncc.edu