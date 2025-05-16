This commerical box truck is seen just after the wreck partially submerged in a creek after rolling down an embankment and striking a tree and later when a towing company lifted it back onto the roadway of U.S. 701 just south of Newton Grove. (Courtesy photos)

The driver of a commercial box truck was airlifted to WakeMed Thursday night following a one-vehicle accident on U.S. 701, two miles south of Newton Grove. No details were available on the driver’s condition. (Courtesy photo)

One person was injured Thursday night when a commercial box truck, traveling on U.S. 701 near Newton Grove, ran off the road, striking a tree. The accident tied up traffic for hours.

Reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol show that Trevor John Little, of 317 Glen Echo Ln, Apt. J, Cary, was the driver and only occupant in the vehicle.

According to reports, the one-vehicle accident happened around 6:58 p.m. when the box truck, traveling U.S. 701 just two miles south of Newton Grove and near Maple Leaf Lane, ran off the roadway onto the right shoulder.

The truck, reports show, traveled down an embankment, struck a tree and came to rest partially submerged in a creek.

Little was airlifted to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment; he is listed in stable condition today, according to Patrol reports.

U.S. 701 was shut down for nearly six hours, with traffic rerouted onto Rosin Hill Road and Bryan Road while a towing company recovered the vehicle.

Several departments, including Sampson County EMS, Newton Grove and Vann Crossroads fire departments responded to the accident, along with patrol troopers.

The roadway was reopened to traffic at 2:30 a.m.