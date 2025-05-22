Memorial Day, May 26, the Sampson County Veterans Council and the Sampson County Veterans Service Office will come together to host a Memorial Day celebration at the Sampson County Veterans Park, inviting the public to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. This year’s event promises to be a heartfelt gathering featuring key speakers, performances, and ceremonial honors, all designed to foster community spirit and remembrance.

Angela Goodman, president of the Sampson County Veterans Council, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event. “We want everyone to join us in recognizing and honoring our brave men and women who have served in the military,” Goodman stated. “We’ll have representation from each of the service branches present, and Ms. De-Ondra Peterson will sing the National Anthem for us.”

With a rich program lined up, the day will commence with a welcoming address followed by remarks from Colonel John Pendell, a distinguished U.S. Army officer and Senior Army Instructor for JROTC at Clinton High School. Colonel Pendell is expected to reflect on the significance of Memorial Day and the enduring legacy of those who served.

A special feature of this year’s ceremony will include the “Calling of the Names,” where members of Boy Scout Troop 133 will join Goodman and Curtis Tyndall Jr., vice president of the Sampson County Veterans Council, in reading the names of local veterans who have died in service. This moving tribute serves as a reminder of the personal stories behind the statistics of war.

As part of the ceremony, Goodman and Tyndall will perform the solemn “Laying of the Wreath,” symbolizing the community’s deep respect and gratitude for the sacrifices of fallen heroes. The visual of a wreath being laid at the park serves as a powerful reminder that these individuals are not just names; they were fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, and friends.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7547 will also be in attendance, lending their support to the event. Following the ceremony, they will provide refreshments, creating an opportunity for community members to come together, share stories, and connect with veterans and their families.

This annual Memorial Day celebration is not just a formality, it embodies the very essence of community spirit. Attendees will have the chance to learn more about local veteran services, connect with fellow citizens, and reflect on the importance of honoring those who have given so much for their country.

The Memorial Day celebration at the Sampson County Veterans Park promises to provide a platform for reflection, gratitude, and connection for the community. As veterans of the armed services and the public gather together to remember the brave souls who served, all should be reminded of the essential values of duty, honor, and sacrifice that define our nation. This event stands as a testament to the strength of community and the enduring legacy of the nation’s veterans, inviting all to partake in the collective remembrance of those who served.

Carson Kriger was raised and currently resides in Beautancus, Duplin County. He can be reached at [email protected]