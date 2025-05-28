A 23-year-old Sampson man was jailed over the Memorial Day weekend, charged with breaking into a Bearskin Road home and terrorizing the resident.

Sampson Sheriff’s reports show Jalen Aveon Durrett, of 981 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was taken into custody just after midnight Monday, May 2, and charged with breaking and entering, terrorize/injure, assault on a female and a misdemeanor domestic violence offense.

The charges were leveled after deputies, responding to a breaking and entering in progress at 5070 Bearskin Road, Clinton, found the suspect at the residence.

Reports note that when officers arrived, the female caller told them the suspect who had broken in was still there.

Deputies attempted to detain Durrett, but he pulled away and attempted to run, Capt. Marcus Smith noted after the Independent inquired about the incident.

Officers, Smith said, apprehended Durrett, handcuffing him and taking him into custody.

The victim told officers Durrett kicked in the door of her residence and proceeded to hit her in the face with a closed fist, knocking her to the ground.

Smith said reports indicted that the victim had minor but visible injuries. Both the front and back door of the residence, he said, also received “extensive” damage.

Durrett was jailed under a $25,000 bond.