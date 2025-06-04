GARLAND —Former Deputy Clerk Shauna’ Harper was voted by Garland’s town board to fill Ed Gillim’s recently vacated seat. The seat became available when Ed Gillim informed that he was relocating to Ivanhoe (see story in last Saturday’s paper). Garland held its monthly town hall meeting Tuesday June 3, which made his resignation official, and made the appointment a part of the agenda.

Gillim addressed those in attendance, stating, “I enjoyed my time here, and I’m proud of the contributions I’ve made in my role.” He further stated, “I wish you all the best, and thank you.” His resignation was then accepted.

The motion was made by Mayor Pro Tem Ralph Smith Jr. to appoint Harper, and seconded by Commissioner Carolyn Melvin. The motion passed 3-1, with Commissioner Jo Strickland being the lone nay.

