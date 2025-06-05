The Sampson County Board of Education has announced T. A. Loving Company has been chosen as the Construction Manager At-Risk (CMAR) for the new Hobbton High School building project. The selection was made after interviews with five potential contractors and subsequent deliberation over which of those five options best fit the specific needs at play in the construction of the new Hobbton High School.

Mark Hammond, executive director of auxiliary services for Sampson County Schools, expressed confidence in the selection, stating, “I am confident that selecting T.A. Loving as the CMAR for the new Hobbton High School project ensures we have a trusted partner with proven expertise to deliver a high-quality facility on time and within budget.”

The CMAR delivery method allows for a collaborative approach where the construction manager plays a pivotal role from the design phase through construction. By implementing a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) before construction begins, T. A. Loving will manage both the budget and schedule, ensuring progress stays within financial parameters. This method is intended to enhance communication and reduce possible delays, ultimately leading to a smoother project execution. Acting in both an advisory role for the initial design and then taking on the role of general contractor once construction is underway, T.A. Loving will take on part of the responsibility with Sampson County Schools in hiring the right subcontractors — locally sourced when and where possible.

David L. Philyaw, president of T.A. Loving Company’s Building Group, voiced optimism for the project, saying, “Everyone here is ecstatic about the board’s decision to select T. A. Loving Company as construction manager for the new Hobbton High School — this transformational project will certainly be a highlight of our K-12 portfolio.” Such enthusiasm reflects the local firm’s commitment to community involvement and educational advancement.

The new Hobbton High School building aims to enhance the educational experience for students in the area, with a completion date targeted for August 2028. Dr. Jamie King, superintendent of Sampson County Schools, expressed enthusiasm about the project, saying, “We’re excited to have T. A. Loving on board as the Construction Manager at Risk for the new Hobbton High School. They bring the experience and teamwork we need to make sure the project stays on track and delivers a great school for our students and community.” The Board of Education has otherwise made the commitment to maintain communication through regular updates and community meetings to address any concerns stakeholders in the community might express throughout the construction process.

With T. A. Loving Company being hired on as the CMAR for the new Hobbton High School project, the first critical move in making the BoE’s vision for this project has been made. With there being a guaranteed maximum price and a commitment to quality, the collaboration between Sampson County Schools and T.A. Loving holds the potential to see a state-of-the-art learning environment for decades of youth in the area, and the collaborative spirit of this endeavor might well serve as a model for many future projects around the county and wider region. Were this to prove to be the case, the new Hobbton High School would come to represent so much more than merely a building in which teenagers are educated, but a benchmark of integrity, forward thinking and responsible stewardship for the sake of untold generations to come.

Carson Kriger was raised and resides in Beautancus, Duplin County. He may be reached at [email protected]