A 33-year-old Sampson man was still in jail this morning under a $100,000 bond, six days after being charged with multiple drug and weapon offenses.

Willie Ray McCoy, 150 N. Herring Ave, Garland, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon, May 31, in Garland. He was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, two counts of trafficking meth, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, and alter/remove a gun serial number.

Sampson Sheriff’s Capt. Marcus Smith said deputies arrested McCoy after making a stop in the southern Sampson town.

Reports show that deputies, patrolling Garland around 1:30, observed an ATV that was being driving on E. Second Street.

Those deputies, Smith said, conducted a stop.

It was during that stop that deputies discovered a concealed weapon with a filed off serial number, along with 35 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of marijuana.

McCoy, Smith said, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the magistrate’s office, where a $100,000 bond was mandated.

As of Thursday morning, McCoy remained in the Sampson County Detention Center.