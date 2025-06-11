Patrons of the library plead for no cuts

Interim County Manager Jeff Hudson finished his tour of reaching out to different communities explaining the current proposed county budget. His last stop was in the town of Newton Grove, at the Bryan Memorial Library. It seemed befitting that the town hall meeting transpired there, because similar to Garland, residents raised their concerns regarding cuts that are coming to the library.

Members and citizens of the town were in attendance, as well as Sheriff Jimmy Thornton and vice chairman of the county Board of Commissioners and District 2 Commissioner Eric Pope. Hudson gave the same budget presentation that he gave to county commissioners at their meeting last week, as well as previous town hall meetings in Clinton and Garland. Many present admitted that no other county manager has been so proactive in reaching out to the citizens and being transparent. “When was the last time someone came to Newton Grove, and explained the budget?” Sheriff Thornton asked the crowd. All were in agreement that they couldn’t recall the last time, if ever, that has happened. “He was the right man for the job,” Thornton stated.

Hudson explained how the county was in a very unique situation, and how he was essentially thrown in at the worst time to fix years of incompetent budgeting. “The commissioners brought me in, and they told me, ‘We want you to find the truth and present the truth.’ That’s the case in day by day operations as well as the budget. It’s what they tasked me to do, but it’s also how I’ve made my career. You don’t last over 30 years in this business and not tell the truth,” Hudson stated.

Newton Grove citizen Pat Usher was one of the first citizens to speak after Hudson’s presentation. “I will say, I appreciate your presentation. It is very enlightening. I believe that you and the County Commissioners do take what’s being discussed and the cuts seriously, and have considered how it impacts us. I appreciate that effort.”

He continued by expressing, “I came here tonight to speak on behalf of trying not to cut the libraries. They’re a valuable resource, this library in particular was donated to the town. The town of Newton Grove pays for the facility and keeps it up and running. There’s not another public library in a 20-mile radius, so it’s convenient to our citizens and visitors. It adds to our quality of life.”

Sharon Laboda, a retired educator, expressed her concerns on how the library being open fewer hours will affect the children. “My concern is for a lot of students that come from socio-economic places that are not as well off as some of the other states and towns. We have a large Latino population, and there’s a section in our library system for those kids. I had a student who couldn’t read in English burst into tears because he couldn’t read anything. So I came here and got him a bunch of books, and he looked at me like magic just happened. You want him to contribute, and you want him to love Sampson County. We can’t shut the door on any kid’s education.”

Her husband, Larry Laboda, attested to why the library is important not just to the children but to adults as well. “I’m a historian, researcher, and author. I use these computers a lot. I use it for genealogical work, just to learn history, and so on. Having access to the books here and being able to order books from other locations was invaluable to me.” He also inquired if they could reallocate funds slightly to help fund library operations, like moving funds from recreation. Hudson explained at this meeting, as well as the Garland meeting, that the recreation department isn’t seeing the cuts the libraries are seeing due to it being a paid program that charges citizens. “Recreations are increasing their fees from $35 to $50. That’s a big step to save that program,” Hudson informed.

Another patron of the library, Penny Ward, described herself as a “voracious reader.”

“I’m here to represent your aging population in this town,” she said. “When I moved here, the main draw that made me feel at home was knowing I had a library close by for me and my children. Some people may be OK with Clinton and its library, and that’s fine, but it’s not home to me. This is my home library here. I spend a lot of time here and I want my library to stay open. Whatever I need to do to make that happen, I’m more than willing to do it. If you come up with some idea, please let me know.”

Hudson provided at each meeting a feedback sheet for residents to fill out, which he would then give directly to the corresponding commissioner. He also informed the public that they could contact their commissioners via email, being the most direct contact with response in return. “Now, we’re taking notes, the Sampson Independent is taking notes, and I think the vice chairman is sitting right there listening directly,” Hudson said. “Your voices are being heard, but it is best to let your wishes be known to the four other commissioners that couldn’t join us tonight.”

Commissioner Pope said jokingly, “The fish is frying in the pot right now.”

Hudson, as stated in previous meetings, informed all that cuts to different branches were solely because of patronage and the head count of those who come to the libraries. Robin Adams, who used to be a librarian for Lakewood and Midway High, wanted to express how the statistics don’t accurately tell the story of the importance of the library. “As for myself, I check out books for my husband, who has had back injuries,” she expressed. “Mothers come in and check out things for their kids. Many people come in here and are getting materials for other people as well, so it’s not an accurate depiction of the number of people who actually use the library. If those people came in, that number would increase greatly.

“This is one of the gems of Newton Grove. You come in here, it’s a safe, quiet, friendly place. There are social connections here and it’s many of ours’ safe space,” Adams continued.

Jill Usher, wife of Pat Usher, spoke as someone who works for the library system. “I work two days a week here, and some days in Clinton. I think the citizens of Sampson County think that the library is just a library. We do more here than just give people books. We constantly have people using our computers, we make copies for people, we have elderly people who can’t access their health records come here and go on the computer to print them out for their health insurance and their pharmacies. So if you limit us to just two days, what do those people do the rest of week when they’re in need? A lot of people can’t drive 20 minutes to Clinton or to Roseboro.”

Yesenia Ward, a young mother of three and employee of Hobbton High, wanted to speak on the importance of the library’s availability. “I feel like I’m here on behalf of all the new moms who had babies during COVID, when a lot of places shut down and we weren’t able to go anywhere. I feel like if this place were to shut down, our babies would never get to experience what we experience coming here. I remember coming in here as a kid. We, as a minority, used a lot of the services here, and I want my children to experience that. COVID shut a lot of that down, and I just don’t want to see another shutdown for our future.”

Hudson replied, stating, “I served on the Board of Education for four years. I was there through COVID, and I saw the social and academic impact it had on kids. It was horrendous. I don’t disagree with what you are saying. I hope you all do realize and understand, I do love libraries. In the presentation, you saw what you started with. I would love to pose the question, granted it is not your job, it is my job and the commissioners’, but I would like to pose the question to all of you, what are your preferences?”

Hudson informed that he gave the board options to choose from, regarding what would be cut, what would be increased, and what would be left the same.

Commissioner Pope addressed the crowd after Hudson’s presentation, trying to affirm that they are doing the best they can, especially Interim County Manager Jeff Hudson. “I heard a few of you say you wouldn’t mind paying higher taxes if it will save the library and other jobs, but there are a lot of people who aren’t here and I would get about 10-15 calls saying cut deep, cut hard, and take a chainsaw to it. When you look at how things impact people’s lives, it’s not an easy decision to make. I’m probably gonna have to eat crow for taxes going up, but at least I was raised with the humility to know when to do what’s right rather than sticking with my guns just to prove a point.”

“When we were interviewing [Hudson] for the interim position, the question I asked him was about strategic planning. That was my concern. He came in, and we know where every air conditioning unit on every county building is, when it was installed, a projection rate on when it needs to be replaced, that’s just one example of how prepared and diligent he is. He has been extremely helpful so we can start planning financially for the future.”

Pope also warned, “We’re going to have some growing pains this year, and I’m sorry, I apologize for that ahead of time. I don’t want a tax increase, nobody wants a tax increase, but reality hits home. Now’s the time. (Hudson) did exactly what we asked him to do. He came in and explored everything. And let’s be honest, statistically, the libraries would be an easy target based on five people coming to this brand opposed to 40 coming into another branch. Statistically speaking, it makes sense, but the humanity side takes it into a whole different perspective.

“People come up with quick solutions, but don’t think about long-term effects,” he continued. “We have to think about the future. I’ve heard your concerns tonight, and we’re gonna make some hard decisions. I’m just one of five. I can relay all the information you give me. You may get all that you want, there may be some compromise involved, but we got to come together for the county.”