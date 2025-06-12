Hosted by The Wyld Boar Ryderz

Local biker club, Wyld Boar Ryderz, will be hosting a Juneteenth parade on June 21 in the city of Clinton, in honor of the holiday. Juneteenth marks the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans. This is the first Juneteenth parade to be held in Sampson County. The theme for their event is called “Revving Up for Unity.”

“It is a day of reflection, resilience, and progress. We’re honoring that history the way we know best; by bringing people together for a ride with purpose and pride,” a flyer from the club stated. They will begin their lineup at 7 a.m., along with others who have signed up, at the Sampson County Farmers Market located at 215 Libson St. The parade will commence at 8 a.m. ending at Newkirk Park, where the gathering will be held, located at 503 Ferrell St. Vendors will be present as well, with food, drinks, pictures, and other activities for the community.

Club president, Luther Pegues, stated how significant this event is. “This is an opportunity, fast-forwarding from centuries ago, to reflect and see how God has blessed us and look how far we have come,” he said. “When people see all of these beautiful vehicles, motorcycles, and stuff, it’s a chance for us to stick our chest out a little bit and enjoy the blessings given to us.”

He also commends the communication between the community and leadership in government, including the Juneteenth proclamation that was made at last week’s county commissioners’ meeting. “That’s big time for them to acknowledge the holiday and let us celebrate like this. When our forefathers look back to this day, even though it took a long time, we’ll take it. This is the first Juneteenth parade, and even if it’s only a quarter-mile, we’ll take what we can get. It’s a sign of progress. We’re going to build this thing a little bit at a time, as long as we’re making progress and growing, that’s what matters.”

Wyld Boar Ryderz has held many rides of this nature for benefits to help those in the community in need. “I thank God that he put us in a position to help people when tragedies happen and people burnout, we are in a position to help those in need. I enjoy when people reach out for help and call me with their problems, whether they need help raising money, their lights got turned out, or domestic violence, we’re there to be able to help out without going through a lot of red tape. A lot of people can stand back and talk about what they’re going to do, but when a tragedy happens, you don’t have a lot of time to do a lot of talking. You’ve got to get together, come together, and make something happen.”

The club was established in 2016, gaining 38 members in those nine years. Amongst those 38, the group includes seven pastors. “Not too many clubs can say that,” Pegues said. “We stretch a bit of everywhere. We have members from Fayetteville, Warsaw, Turkey, Goldsboro, and all over Sampson County.” Their mission statement is: “Changing lives one ride at a time.”

Pegues stated one of the things he’s anticipating seeing is “the people standing on the side waving and looking at some of the beautiful cars and trucks that will be there.” “I look back and see where our forefathers came from, and where we’re standing at today, I really want the crowd to look and reflect on that. We want to see a lot of the younger crowd engaged too, so they can see for themselves and really see what Juneteenth is all about.”

He mentioned that a special guest speaker will be present to give some insight on the meaning of the holiday and the importance of it to be recognized every year.

Similar to Uplift Initiatives Inc.’s event on June 19, Pegues stated he’s looking forward to a great mix of demographics to be in attendance. “I don’t like when people make it seem it like it’s just a Black thing, and Black only. This is for everybody, the whole community. Yes it’s a celebration of the freedom of those enslaved, but now those descendants of those who held us in bondage are out here celebrating that that foolishness is over. It’s a community thing. We are all in this thing together. The more the merrier.”

Some of the older members and participants will be heading the lineup, showing some of their cars in which they inherited from their forefathers. “They have a story to tell, and this will be symbolic, especially for them, to truly see how far things have come,” Pegues stated.

The celebration at Newkirk Park will last until 3 p.m., afterwards the biker group will head to Fayetteville to do a lap around the marketplace building, which at one time in history was used to sell slaves. “I know a lot of people have negative feelings towards that building, and that’s understandable, but we can’t just erase history. Doing that lap around there will be symbolic, and acknowledges those who came before us and sacrificed for what we have today,” Pegues concluded.

