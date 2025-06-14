Funding for employee training restored

During Friday’s budget workshop, Commissioners (l-r) Chip Crumpler, Eric Pope, Allen McLamb, Thaddeus Godwin and Lethia Lee agreed to fund training for county employees, an expense that had been cut in the original proposed budget.

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners spent Wednesday, Thursday and Friday holed up in a board room at the county government complex, working on the proposed 2025-26 budget. The three-day workshop followed three town hall meetings, which were held to garner public feedback on the proposed budget.

The workshops allowed the commissioners to hear directly from department heads on their needs for the upcoming year. Many departments made significant cuts to their individual budgets, working with Interim County Manager Jeffrey Hudson to reduce spending.

As of Friday morning, Hudson reported to the commissioners, there was more than $50,000 left over in the budget for the commissioners to do with as they wished. “You are approximately $59,489 to the good, so if there was something else… this is the stuff we found that was a mis-key,” he explained. “In 683 pages, there’s going to be a mis-key or a double type. We’ve taken care of everything we’ve talked about that we needed to fix, and with the typographical errors we’ve had … you have an extra $59,489.”

After discussion, the commissioners decided to direct that money to travel and training for county employees. The history museum’s funding was considered, but the commissioners felt it better to help the county’s departments.

“The history museum requested $80,000,” Hudson advised. “We’re giving them $20,000. It’s not that I don’t like history museums; it’s that I’ll fund a county department before an outside agency. And the museum is not a county department, it’s an outside agency. It’s not mandated.”

Commissioner Lethia Lee agreed, stating that she’d prefer the funding go toward helping county employees as well.

“If we are going to back up on the cuts we made, I would rather it be for travel than for the history museum,” Commissioner Chip Crumpler stated. “[The museum] needs to be told to drive their donations. I can’t see giving them $60,000.”

Although the cuts Hudson originally recommended included travel and training for employees, that did not apply to training needed to retain certifications and licensure. Still, Hudson and the commissioners agreed that training was important to the county’s well-being.

“You need to grow more of your senior management so you don’t have a situation like we had before, where somebody resigns and no one else knows what to do,” Hudson pointed out.

Human Resources Director Nancy Dillman shared that many department heads are already paying for training out of their own pockets. She also talked about a leadership academy through UNC-Wilmington that the county conducted pre-Covid.

Economic Development Director Ray Jordan reiterated that the academy was a positive for all the staff, and really helped build a sense of community. The training cost about $25,000 at the time, Dillman estimated.

Crumpler proposed putting $30,000 toward the leadership academy, $800 for training the Register of Deeds office had specifically requested, and the remaining $28,689 into a special fund for the incoming county manager to disperse as needed.

Though they did not take a formal vote, the commissioners unanimously agreed that would be the best way to use the $59,489.

“We’ve done what we were trying to do for the county,” Chair Allen McLamb stated. “We’re going to earmark those funds for training.”

“You’ve made some people very, very happy,” Dillman told the board.

Hudson and the commissioners praised the department heads for their work in trimming down the budget. For example, Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, who took part in Wednesday’s portion of the workshop, cut about $500,000 from his budget.

“The departments have given up a lot,” Hudson said.

However, he did point out, “At the same time, there is certainly the community to consider. You have a community that is not all affluent. And when you look at a property tax increase, that’s a difficult thing. We talked about the last couple of days how you have three things at your disposal right now. You have cuts, you have the property tax increase and you have fund balance. Based on where we’re estimating things, you’ll be at $26 or $27 million fund balance on July 1, less whatever you choose to appropriate to balance the budget.”

He explained balancing the budget as a double-sided scale. The proposed 6-cent property tax increase would help balance that scale, he said. “The things that aren’t in balance right now are increased appropriation to the school system, that’s two pennies, and one penny for your own capital reserve, half a cent to the community college for their capital … that is ongoing maintenance, so that’s 3.5 cents. Sheriff’s vehicles, ambulances, replacements. We’re trying to get [an ambulance] right now for the one that was totaled in a wreck. The last half-cent is for county buildings. You will have county buildings that need new roofs, and HVAC systems, and that half-penny will be for that. And you will have school buildings on that list.”

“I didn’t propose 6 cents lightly,” he added. “I didn’t propose 6 cents because it seemed like a good round number. I really did look at the things you’re going to face in the future.”

He proposed a resolution with suggested budget directions for the 2026-27 fiscal year, including no property tax increase, fully funding public schools, a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for employees and/or a merit increase, funding considerations for the new Hobbton High School building, and contract negotiations with GFL.

“It’s a new good habit to have, to look at next year as well as this year,” Hudson said. “The main thing a county manager needs is direction from the board. I think this will help him a lot. This would help inform the public of what your intentions are as well.”

A public hearing on the budget is planned for 6 p.m. Monday night at the County Auditorium. The commissioners will not make a decision on the budget at that meeting, but will reconvene on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. for discussion and to let the budget and public comments “marinate,” as Crumpler said. The commissioners will then approve the budget on Friday morning, June 20, at 10 a.m.

“I feel good about what we’ve done,” McLamb said. “I think we’ve given back to our employees with their training. If we’ve got a way to take care of this other stuff, and make this county happy, we’ll do it.”

“Everybody has stepped up to the plate,” Vice Chair Eric Pope added. “Everybody has done more than was asked of them. I’m extremely appreciative of it.”

Lee echoed those sentiments. “It’s not been easy. It’s not going to be easy for us, and it’s not going to be easy for the citizens, but especially the department heads who have sacrificed a lot to get through this budget. They looked at it and cut until they couldn’t cut anymore. We just owe you thanks for that because that is going to help us so much.”