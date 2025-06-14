Both were transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital

Friday evening at 6:38 p.m., two teens were ejected from a Chevrolet Avalanche on High House Road near Odom Road. The driver and passenger were not secured by seatbelts. This was a single car accident, in which weather may have played a partial factor due to the wet conditions, but investigations point towa speed being the main cause.

The NC Highway Patrol’s 1st Sgt. David Pearson provided insight regarding the accident. “The driver was 17 years of age; however, the front-seat passenger was 18 years old. There were no casualties involved. Both the passenger and the driver were ejected and were not wearing a seatbelt. They both were ejected from the car.”

Names are not being released, but the driver was a male and the passenger was a female, Pearson said.

He further informed that the car rolled three times due to the speed. “They went into the curve a little too hot, exceeding the speed limit by quite a bit. They went off the road, came back out of control, and over-corrected, which led them to run off the road again. The car rolled three times, ejecting both driver and passenger,” Pearson informed.

As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, both occupants of the truck were being treated at Cape Fear Valley Hospital for serious injuries following the wreck.