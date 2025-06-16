Voting for 2025

Readers Choice

Awards under way

Over 50 years ago, long-time staffers at The Sampson Independent turned to their readers to ask the question “who is the best of the best” when it came to businesses and the goods and services they offered.

It wasn’t a new concept, but it was one the over 100-year-old community newspaper’s leaders believed would be a great way to get readers involved in the newspaper and, at the same time, offer a way to tout local business owners for the jobs they do day in and day out.

That idea turned into what is now called the Readers Choice Awards, a completely reader voted contest whose 2025 entry period began Monday at clintonnc.com, with readers able to vote daily through midnight on June 28. This year’s contest is only available online, and those casting ballots must, as usual, write in their choices for everything from best plumber and best roofer to best town, best elected official, best website and best local entertainment venue.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue a tradition that started here in Sampson County decades ago,” said SI publisher Sherry Matthews. “Our readers look forward to this every year; in fact, I remember as a teenager filling out a ballot with my mama and taking it to the newspaper office, then waiting for the winners to be announced. It’s always been special, a uniquely community event.”

Matthews said the write-in ballots can be something families do together or individually, perhaps even in a competitive manner, seeing how many of those businesses or services they selected actually win.

“It’s a lot of fun for readers and it’s a positive shot in the arm for business owners and their employees who have the opportunity to see the vote of confidence readers give them when they take the time to write their name on a ballot not once but multiple times.”

Readers with a valid email address can vote once a day for the length of the contest. There are no business names given on the contest entry form, only categories, which, Matthews said, should make winners feel that much more special.

“This is a way for readers to pay homage to the local businesses they think provide the best services and goods around our community, as well as tout their favorite town, their favorite waiter or waitress, nurse or doctor. It’s not a multiple choice contest. Those voting actually have to take the time to write in a name which, I think, makes it even more special,” the SI publisher noted.

In 2024, the town of Roseboro and many of its businesses won the largest majority of honors, with The Reedy Mark walking away with 17 accolades, including the now coveted Best Business in Sampson County award.

Owner Donna Reedy said last year that the Sampson Independent’s Readers Choice awards were coveted and greatly appreciated, especially since those accolades came from the people.

“It is very humbling to have so many people vote for you and your business,” Reedy said in a 2024 news article about her business.

Gary Wayne and Deborah Hall have been recipients of a Readers Choice Award for nearly as many years as the honors have been given, winning Best Jewelry Store in Sampson for some 25 consecutive years and, on and off, for a number of other years.

It is an honor the downtown business owners don’t take lightly. “It’s always been an honor to be chosen,” Hall said in 2024 news stry about the awards. “We are very thankful that our customers continue to support us and vote for us.”

This year over 100 categories are listed on the entry form in four different sections — People, Goods & Services and Entertainment, Food & Drink and the newest award, that of Best Business in Sampson County.

Those casting ballots will have their name entered in a drawing for a $25 Simply Brewed Gift Card and a $25 Burrito Shak gift card. That drawing will be held shortly after voting ends on June 28.

Winners, Matthews said, would be announced in a special magazine to be published Saturday, Aug. 2.

Finding the ballot is easy, the pubisher said. Just visit clintonnc.com and click on either the Readers Choice corner peel, the footer or the medium rectangle ad teasing the contest on the right rail. Any of those options will take visitors to the ballot page.

“We urge readers to go online to clintonnc.com and vote each day, showing your support for all our local businesses,” Matthews said. “And watch our Facebook page as we post fun videos at some of the dozens upoon dozens of local businesses around town, a way of reminding folks to vote and also to shop local. Whether you vote or not, please remember to shop with our local businesses; they are the lifeblood of our community,” Matthews stressed .