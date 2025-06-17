ROSEBORO — Early Sunday morning, Roseboro Fire Department received a call regarding an accidental house fire at 160 Big Piney Grove Road near the intersection of Fleet Cooper Road. One woman, whose name has not been released, managed to survive the fire, along with her three dogs. She and one of the animals managed to escape, but two went back into the burning house, with one having to be rescued and administered CPR by EMS.

Departments responding were Roseboro, Clinton, Taylors Bridge, Salemburg, Autryville, and Garland. Rescuers arrived on the scene at 6:15 a.m., and left around 9 a.m.

Roseboro Fire Chief Kenneth Lee Coleman Jr. provided insight regarding the fire. “The smoke alarms were not intact, but thankfully she managed to escape,” he stated.

The fire resulted in a total loss of the house, imposing “extensive damage,” Coleman explained. He further informed that Red Cross is currently helping the resident regarding shelter while she deals with the loss. “I’m just glad that we all came together and we didn’t have to deal with any casualties or loss of life,” Coleman stated.

He also informed the Roseboro Fire Department owns actual CPR masks made specifically for dogs, which greatly helped the efforts of saving one of the animal’s life. “We gave that to EMS, and they hooked the masked up to oxygen and he ended up being OK,” Coleman said.

Coleman spoke highly of the resolve of the responders even though this transpired early on a holiday. “A lot of us there were telling each other happy Father’s Day. That’s our duty. Even if it’s a holiday, emergencies don’t take a day off. We are here to serve the town, and the county, and save lives.”

He concluded by mentioning that volunteer numbers have been down, with multiple things playing a factor. “One, people have to work to provide, we all understand that, but then you got people who want to, but don’t pass the background check or drug test. That’s why a lot of local departments are hiring part-time positions, because you need some there even if everyone else is at work.”

The official fire report has not been released as of yet, but is expected to be finished sometime this week.

