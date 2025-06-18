White-Williamson is not seeking reappointment for the next two-year term

The Sampson County Board of Elections has relocated to their new home, still within the county complex. After a day and a half of moving, they have relocated to Building F, the former Veterans Affairs and Information Technology building. This marks another move within a short period of time, but hopes are “that this will be the last one,” as expressed by board member Dwight Williams Jr. in a previous meeting.

Along with this move, there has also been a change to the board. Tuesday morning, it was announced that Chairperson Sherri White-Williamson will no longer be serving as chair.

“The auditor will now pick the chair next week on June 24 during the state board meeting,” Board of Elections Director Niya Rayner informed. “We are having to transition. We will have three Republicans and two Democrats. Once that list is published, we will get that out to the public.”

Members of the board asked if it was OK to invite the former chair back to next month’s meeting to give her recognition for her time served. “If we’re going to give her a plaque, we shouldn’t just put it in the mail. Let’s hand it to her and give her the recognition she deserves. I think we owe her that,” board member Danny Jackson stated.

White-Williamson has held the position since being appointed to the board back in 2021. “She’s just been a big help and always there when you need her, even for the voters and the public,” Jackson stated. “She will be missed by the entire board.”

Rayner also suggested that the decision could be based on White-Williamson’s nonprofit Environmental Justice Community Action Network. “She does have a nonprofit that she’s over, so we understand that she’s going to focus more on her nonprofit, but she will be missed dearly.”

This doesn’t imply that she will disappear. “Sherri did say that she will still stay in the loop with everything and attend board meetings from time to time whenever she can,” Rayner stated.

Rayner also said during the meeting that she wishes for the four remaining members to remain on the board. Another member will be added after the aforementioned meeting on June 24. “That’s what I’m under the impression of, that they are going to get their name submitted for reappointment to be sworn in July,” she said. “The impression I’ve gotten from both party chairs, Democrat and Republican, and I think that’s their impression as well.

“I’m hoping that is the case because we all have worked very well together,” Rayner continued. “Two of the members have been on the board since I started in 2020, but everyone has been such a big help, and we all get along together. They really work hard to do what’s best for the voters of the county.”

During the meeting, it was also reminded that municipal elections are coming up, with registration beginning on July 7 at 8 a.m., lasting til July 18 at noon.

On July 22, a meeting will be held at their new location to swear in the board members who will serve for the next two years.

White-Williamson wasn’t present at Tuesday’s meeting due to a speaking engagement at a conference. Efforts were made to retrieve a comment, but she did not respond by press time.