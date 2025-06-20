Thousands turned out for Sampson County’s third annual Juneteenth event, which was moved to the Agri-Expo Center on Thursday in celebration of the national holiday. Led by Stephaine Graham, founder and director of Community Uplift Initiatives Inc., the event hosted over 2,500 people, breaking last year’s record. Graham, along with others in attendance, reflected on the importance of not only the holiday, but the community gathering.

”I am deeply grateful to the community, our sponsors, community partners, and especially the Sampson County Juneteenth Planning Committee for helping make the 2025 Juneteenth Celebration such a tremendous success,” Graham stated. “With over 2,500 people in attendance throughout the day, this year’s event was a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we come together with purpose and pride.

“Juneteenth is more than a day of celebration — it’s a moment of reflection and a call to action,” she continued. “While we acknowledge the pain of the past, we also recognize that Sampson County is ready to move forward — stronger, united, and inspired.”

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling acknowledged the tremendous size of the crowd. “There was a time here in Sampson County when this would’ve never have happened,” he said. “Look how far things have come. Look around yourselves. You see all sorts of demographics in here, and that’s what it’s about it. A community, a city, coming together as one to lift each other up. Together we are stronger than we are apart.”

Graham thanked the mayor and said later, “For generations, our voices were silenced. Juneteenth gives us the mic back.”

Sampson County Commissioner Lethia Lee presented a proclamation to the crowd along with Commissioners Allen McLamb, Eric Pope, and Chip Crumpler, proclaiming Juneteenth as a recognized holiday here in Sampson County.

“Do you all realize how big this is?” Graham asked the crowd. Graham highlighted the importance of having members of leadership, such as the mayor, county commissioners, police chief, fire chief, and other prominent members, all under one roof, acknowledging Juneteenth.

Pastor and Board Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin was also present, stating, “This is such a beautiful thing to witness. You can feel the love in here. We want to see this grow and go farther within the community because congregating like this amongst each other is just such a blessing.”

Clinton High School senior Nia Carr gave her remarks on the importance of the holiday, saying, “Juneteenth is a day where we can reflect on how far we’ve come and how much further we can go. I honor this day by continuing to learn, speak out, and represent my culture with pride. Black excellence isn’t just history, it’s who we are today and who we’re becoming. And I am honored to be part of that legacy.”

Visual artist and former military personnel, Tyshone Peterson, gave her testimony of how it feels to come back home and see such an event. “As a visual artist and a military personnel who recently returned to Sampson County, I attended the Juneteenth festival with a sense of curiosity and hope. After being away, I have been working to reconnect with and relearn about my community,” she stated.

“What struck me most about the event was its ability to unite people of all ages. The atmosphere was rich, inclusive, and filled with a shared sense of celebration and reflection. The success of the Juneteenth festival showcases Sampson County’s spirit, highlighting our acknowledgment of history and celebration of culture,” Peterson continued.

When asked if this was a sign of progress, she answered, “Absolutely. It signifies a growing awareness and appreciation of our shared heritage, as well as a commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable society. I look forward to witnessing and contributing to further positive change in Sampson County.”

Louie Highsmith, a local resident, barber, and recording artist, spoke about the positivity this brings. “This is a blessing. This is something we all in some form or fashion, have worked towards as a community. Having people like the mayor, the police chief, the commissioners, and others, just show how far we have come, and unity is here. Is everything perfect? Of course not, but things like this are a step in the right direction. I just hope we keep this up and don’t let it just be flash, but an ongoing thing.”

Tyler Wise, who is a planning specialist between Clinton and Roseboro, gave high praise regarding the event. “The Sampson County Juneteenth event is one that no one should miss. Stephaine Graham and her team continue to grow and focus on the education of Juneteenth while supporting local entrepreneurs and entertainers. I am already looking forward to what they will bring next year.”

Long-time daycare provider, Lottie Faison, and daughter, Tacoyia Faison, admitted that events like Juneteenth are heavily needed. “We need more community events like this. The event was real nice, and we need more things like this for the children who can’t afford to go off and do stuff. They need more than just the YMCA or the rec[reation] center. These young people need something to do. Some of the underprivileged children can’t afford the YMCA or other programs. I would love to see more events held to give them something to do.”

Tacoyia stated, “This was a positive thing to see. For my first time attending, I thoroughly enjoyed myself. I think Sampson County should keep doing it and keep the kids involved. Let them learn a bit of history while having fun doing so.”

Graham stated in an interview, “We didn’t just plan an event. We created a space for healing, history, and hope to live in the same room. That’s what community uplift looks like. This celebration proves that Sampson County is no longer waiting on change; we are building it ourselves, together.”

Graham expressed her gratitude to the community, saying, “Thank you for being part of history. We’re already excited and planning for an even greater celebration in 2026!”

