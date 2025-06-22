ARLINGTON, Va. – Sampson’s Dr. Michael Warren recalls to this day a piece of advice given to him by local pediatrician Dr. Mac Herring back in the early 2000s, advice he has used throughout his career.

“I think back to those days in Sampson County often,” Dr. Warren said during a Teams interview this week. “I was with Dr. Herring and we had a particularly challenging case. He told me in the hallway, ‘you have to advocate for this kid and his family because no one else is going to.”

Just a quick glimpse into the Hobbton High School graduate’s career shows he’s been advocating for children and families ever since.

He will continue that advocacy, he said, in his new role as chief medical and health officer (CMHO) for the March of Dimes, a position he was appointed to early this week.

Dr. Warren, MD, MPH, FAAP, a nationally recognized pediatrician and senior public health leader, has more than 15 years of experience leading health initiatives at the state and federal levels, bringing, MOD officials noted, a deep expertise and a strong commitment to advancing the health of moms and babies.

He officially stepped into his new role Monday.

“I’m very excited about the opportunities I will be afforded through the March of Dimes,” Dr. Warren stressed.

While admittedly only three days into his job at the time of the interview, Dr. Warren touted the March of Dimes’ strong advocacy around the country, particularly as it pertained to babies and their families, most especially the mothers.

At March of Dimes, Dr. Warren will lead the team responsible for shaping and delivering the organization’s mission strategy across programs, education, innovation, and advocacy. As a key member of the Executive Leadership Team, he will drive efforts to expand reach, deepen impact, and accelerate solutions to the maternal and infant health crisis.

“Dr. Warren’s career has been dedicated to driving impact where it’s most needed with a specific focus on advancing maternal and child health in the United States. His experience, vision, and passion will be instrumental as March of Dimes continues to address the unacceptable health outcomes facings moms and babies in our country,” said Cindy Rahman, president and CEO of March of Dimes. “We are proud to welcome Dr. Warren to our team and excited to build on our shared commitment to improving the health and well-being of every mom and baby. Together, we will keep working to close the gaps in care and outcomes so that all families have the best possible start.”

Warren’s leadership, she said, will ensure the March of Dimes work remains focused, effective, and grounded in what families need most.

Most recently, Warren served as Associate Administrator of the Maternal and Child Health Bureau at the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There, he led programs that accelerated the decline in infant mortality, expanded maternal mental health resources by launching the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline, and advanced innovative care models such as mobile prenatal units and simulation training in over 40 states. He also served in key leadership roles at the Tennessee Department of Health, where his work significantly improved maternal and infant outcomes in underserved communities. “I am honored to join March of Dimes and contribute to the organization’s vital mission of improving outcomes for moms and babies,” said Dr. Michael Warren. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen the challenges families face in accessing equitable care. I’m excited to build on the incredible legacy of this organization while advancing new strategies that close disparities and promote long-term health for every family.”

A Sampson County native who still has family in the area, Dr. Warren earned his medical degree from the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University and completed his residency, chief residency, and Master of Public Health at Vanderbilt University.

He worked under local physicians Dr. Herring, Dr. John Smith and Dr. Bill Carr while he was doing his clinical residency and spent some time, he said, at the Sampson County Health Department, where he saw first hand the need for prenatal care and health advances for moms and their babies once delivered.

He has served as president of the Board of Directors for the Association of Maternal and Child Health Programs (AMCHP) and continues to advocate for evidence-based policies that improve outcomes across the life course. March of Dimes is excited to enter this new chapter of leadership as it deepens its commitment to bold innovation and delivering transformative care that improves the health and lives of the nation’s most vulnerable moms and babies.

Warren said he believes strongly in the March of Dimes’ focus on fighting for the health of all moms and babies the organization’s advocacy efforts “that make a positive difference” in so many lives.

Citing the serious prenatal health needs of moms and babies in both North Carolina and Sampson County, as well as across the country, Warren pointed to how the March of Dimes works to provide innovation and education, along with research and services that offers every family the best possible start.

“I’m just happy to be a part of such a wonderful education,” he said.