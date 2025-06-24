A 33-year-old Clinton man is behind bars today facing charges that he raped and took indecent liberties with a child.

Noel Maradiaga-Acosta, 53 Tonia Lane, Clinton, was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with one count each of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult; statutory rape of a child by an adult, taking indecent liberties with a child and crime against nature.

Because of the nature of the charges, Sampson County sheriff’s investigators were unable to release many specifics; however they did note that the 33-year-old was currently being held without bond.

The incident, Sheriff’s Capt. Marcus Smith noted, happened in the Clinton area and involved a victim under the age of 14.

An investigation into an unrelated case coupled with an interview from the Child Advocacy Center led officers to suspect Maradiaga-Acosta.

He was taken into custody Saturday and placed in the Sampson County Detention Center.

This is the sixth arrest of a suspect in Sampson County on child abuse or child rape charges in less than two months.

According to information from the Positive Childhood Alliance NC, there were 116,566 children with investigated reports of possible abuse and neglect between July 2022 and June 2023.

In 2021, the Sampson County CAC provided services to 193 children; in 2022, the total was 151.

During 2020, Sampson’s Department of Social Services investigated 460 reports of alleged child abuse or neglect. In 2019, the number was at 550.

In 2021, CACs across the country served 386,191 child victims of abuse, providing forensic interviews, evidence-based mental health treatments, case management, victim advocacy services and more.