GARLAND — At the same time Garland’s mayor and town board are preparing to raise water and sewer fees to its residents, the leadership is proposing to more than triple its own monthly wages.

That information, and much more, is slated to be discussed tonight at 6 p.m. during a public hearing on the proposed 2025-26 fiscal plan, one that doesn’t call for a tax hike but does factor in a $1 (per 1,000 gallon usage) increase in what residents are currently paying for water and sewer.

The proposed budget, which must be adopted by July 1, calls for Mayor Austin Brown to receive a monthly stipend of $416.67, up from the approved 2024-25 stipend of $100 he currenly receives for the elected position he holds. In the proposed 2025-26 plan, in parenthesis, $208 is marked but there is no indication what that amount reflects.

Under that same plan, board members’ salaries will rise from $100 to triple that, at $300 per month.

While there was no public discussion about the hike in mayoral and board member compensations during the two other times board members discussed the budget — once in late May and again in early June — it appears in the board agenda packet marked Section 6, and was outlined in the previously presented budget which also appeared in The Sampson Independent on June 10 but without any notation of an increase.

When asked earlier to provide the 2024-25 adopted budget, town officials, including clerk Samantha Hobbs, failed to provide the documents.

Those documents were provided Monday morning after questions were raised about the leadership salaries.

By text this morning, Mayor Pro Tem Ralph Smith remarked, when asked, that the amount listed on the proposed budget was not a raise, noting that it was exactly the same as last year. The adopted 2024-25 budget does not validate Smith’s claim. Smith further said via text that the amount in parenthesis was what was paid to board members and the mayor after taxes, a statement that the documents does not indicate.

A June 2024 Sampson Independent article about Garland’s adopted budget further shows that that the leadership’s salaries were cut back to $100 at the recommendation of Commissioner Jo Strickland, who was in charge of whittling down the 2024-25 budget and its tax rate.

“The first thing that you’ll notice is in the government body expense; my recommendation is that we cut the commissioners’ salaries in half, as well as the mayor’s,” Strickland stated during the 2024 board meeting

Then Mayor Pro-Tem Timothy Blackburn brought up that the budget for the salaries could be cut down to even $100 a month, which would total $7,200 for the entire year.

“I say we drop it down to $100 for everybody,” Blackburn said after Commissioner Strickland was finished speaking.

This sentiment was shared by various members of the board. The adopted 2024-25 fiscal plan reflects those cuts to a flat $100 for the mayor and board members.

The hike in water and sewer fees, members have said at previous meetings, is due to the expense water and sewage has been costing the town.

“This has not been done in over five years. Unfortunately, our water and sewer fund is now costing us more than it’s making, which was pointed out in our audit,” Mayor Austin Brown stated in a previous interview. “The positive side is that we didn’t raise property tax fees. They will remain at 48 cents [per $100],” he further explained.

Mayor Pro Tem Ralph Smith Jr. stated at a previous meeting that in the new budget, he would like to see an increase in water and sewer revenue. “We have to raise fees so we don’t have to raise tax rates,” Smith reaffirmed along with Brown’s comments. “We haven’t raised [water and sewage] rates in years, and it’s been costing the town money.”

“We’ve lost money over the years for things like the pumps and generators that it takes to keep everything running, they are just so expensive,” Smith said.

Both sewage and water are slated to increase by $1 per 1,000 gallons. The water flat rate will rise to $14 and sewage will rise to $22. The motion was made by Smith and seconded by Commissioner Ed Gillim. “We’re still cheaper, much cheaper, than other towns like Roseboro,” Smith stated.

Smith also suggested that the town raise its penalties and reconnection fees as well. The proposal includes: raising late fees from 10 percent on the 10th of each month to $50 on the 15th of each month, raising the reconnection fee from $75 at 5 p.m. on the 20th of each month to $100 at 5 p.m. on the last day of the month, and raising the after-hours reconnection call from $125 to $150.